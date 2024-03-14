Early Investing: Ida Khajadourian's Journey from Teen Investor to Wealth Management Leader

At just 15 years old, Ida Khajadourian embarked on a financial journey that would significantly shape her professional and personal life. Now a portfolio manager and investment advisor at Khajadourian Wealth Management, Richardson Wealth Ltd. in Toronto, she shares insights into the profound impact of early investing, the lessons learned from her biggest financial mistake, and the disciplined approach that has led to her success.

Early Beginnings and Financial Insights

Khajadourian's introduction to money management began with odd jobs and a savings account opened by her savings-savvy immigrant parents. The high interest rates of the late 1980s taught her the value of saving and compound growth. This early exposure to financial growth mechanisms laid the foundation for her investment journey. Khajadourian's biggest financial misstep came from not selling her stake in a company before the 2008 financial crisis, a mistake from which she learned the importance of disciplined selling and taking profits timely.

Investing Young, Taking Risks

Khajadourian's decision to start investing in equities at 15 proved to be the most impactful financial decision of her life. The early start allowed her to experience and navigate the market's volatility while understanding the necessity of risk-taking for substantial returns. This experience provided her with a robust financial base, enabling significant life milestones like buying a house and starting a family. She emphasizes the importance of not getting emotionally attached to investments and maintaining a diversified portfolio for successful financial management.

Advice for Aspiring Financial Professionals

For those looking to enter the wealth management industry, Khajadourian advises investing in oneself through education and accreditations, honing communication skills, stepping out of comfort zones, and understanding industry trends. She highlights the importance of building relationships and adapting to the evolving landscape of financial needs and opportunities.

In reflecting on her journey, Khajadourian's story is not just about early financial acumen but also about the disciplined, informed, and diversified approach to investing and wealth management. Her journey underscores the potential of early financial education and the impact it can have on long-term success, offering valuable lessons for both young investors and aspiring financial professionals.