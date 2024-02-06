Eagle Royalties Confirms Initiation of Diamond Drilling at Albert Lake by Fathom Nickel

In a significant development in the Canadian mining industry, Eagle Royalties Ltd., a company known for its extensive royalty interests in Western Canada, has confirmed the initiation of diamond drilling at the Albert Lake property by Fathom Nickel Inc. The drilling project, announced by Fathom Nickel on January 16, 2024, is set to encompass approximately 2,000 meters across 6 to 7 holes.

Drilling Under Royalty Agreement

The primary drilling region is bound by a 2% net smelter royalty agreement with Eagle Royalties. Interestingly, the royalty can be reduced to 1% upon payment of CDN $1,000,000 to Eagle Royalties. This arrangement underlines the strong financial strategies and robust partnerships that drive the mining industry.

The drilling is strategically focused on the Tremblay-Olson Claims region, near the historic Rottenstone Mine. The drilling aims to explore a significant TDEM conductor identified on the eastern side of a soil anomaly populated with multiple elements. This exploration is critical in uncovering new geological findings and expanding our understanding of the Earth's mineral resources.

Eagle Royalties: A Pioneer in Mining Royalties

Eagle Royalties, initially a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., became independent in May 2023. Since then, it has continuously expanded its portfolio, trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and securing royalty agreements with several mining corporations. These include industry giants like Cameco Corp., Iso Energy Corp., Denison Mines Corp., Skeena Resources Ltd., and Banyan Gold Corp.

The credibility of this release is ensured by the endorsement of Eagle Royalties' qualified person, C.C. Downie, P.Geo., who has thoroughly reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news. However, it is important to heed the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, as these are based on current expectations and risks that could cause actual events to differ materially.