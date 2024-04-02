E3 Lithium Advances Clean Energy with Final Alberta Innovates Grant Installment

E3 Lithium, a trailblazer in Canadian lithium production, has recently announced the receipt of a final progress payment of $375,000 from Alberta Innovates. This payment marks the culmination of a $1.8 million CAD non-repayable grant awarded in 2021, aimed at advancing the commercial viability of E3 Lithium's innovative Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology.

The grant from Alberta Innovates was a cornerstone in the development and demonstration of E3 Lithium's DLE technology on its Leduc brines. The journey from lab prototype to the successful operation of the Field Pilot Plant in 2023 has been monumental. According to Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium, this funding was instrumental in demonstrating DLE at pilot scale and supporting the commercialization of Alberta's lithium resources.

Next Steps Toward Commercialization

Following the triumph of the 2023 Field Pilot Plant, E3 Lithium is now engaged in completing advanced engineering studies and progressing its consultation and permitting programs. Discussions with offtake customers are ongoing as the company advances towards the construction and operation of its first commercial facility. Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates, highlighted the project's significance in advancing clean resource technologies and diversifying Alberta's industries.

The successful demonstration and selection of DLE technology by E3 Lithium not only positions the company for commercial success but also reinforces Alberta's role in the clean energy sector. With 16.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent resources, E3 Lithium stands at the forefront of the electrical revolution, aiming to produce high purity, battery-grade lithium products. This milestone undersc