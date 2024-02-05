e.l.f. Beauty Inc: A Decade of Outstanding Financial Growth and Market Performance

Over the past decade, the beauty industry witnessed the meteoric rise of one of its players, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The company reported a significant growth in sales and earnings, with an annual sales growth of 22.28% and an average annual earnings per share (EPS) growth of 67.74%. At the heart of this success is a dedicated workforce of 339 employees, propelling the company's operations towards effectiveness and efficiency.

Ownership Structure and Insider Transactions

With an insider ownership standing at 4.53%, the company's stakes are majorly held by institutional investors, accounting for 97.75% of the holdings. Recently, the SVP, Operations, and other insiders have significantly sold their shares, signifying a shift in the company's insider transactions.

Strong Financial Performance

e.l.f. Beauty Inc's financial performance has been robust, with a reported EPS of $0.82 for the last quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.3. Analysts project that the EPS will continue to grow by 32.90% over the next five years. The company's quick ratio of 1.89, price to sales ratio of 12.24, and price to free cash flow ratio of 87.62 are indicative of its current financial health. The diluted EPS stands at 2.13 and is expected to increase in the succeeding quarters.

Stock Market Performance

The stock of e.l.f. Beauty Inc has seen its fair share of volatility. Recent activity reveals a higher stochastic average and lower historical volatility compared to the past. Currently, the stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating potential resistance and support levels. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 9.37 billion, reflecting its profitability.