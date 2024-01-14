en English
‘Dupe’ Travel: The Rise of Alternative Travel Destinations in 2023

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
'Dupe' Travel: The Rise of Alternative Travel Destinations in 2023

As we ushered in 2023, an intriguing shift was observed in the global tourism landscape. A trend known as ‘dupe’ travel emerged, offering a novel and strategic approach to travel planning. This approach involved selecting lesser-known yet similar alternatives to popular, bustling travel destinations. This evolution in travel preference mirrored the growing challenge of skyrocketing travel costs and the pervasive issue of overcrowding at traditional tourist hotspots.

Driving Factors and Key Influencers

One cannot underscore enough the role that influencers from the Gen Z and millennial generations played in this shift. Leveraging social media platforms like TikTok, they highlighted the charm and appeal of these offbeat ‘dupe’ destinations. Amidst an environment of high inflation, budget-conscious travelers were inevitably drawn to these cost-effective alternatives.

A Shift in American Vacation Preferences

Jon Gieselman, President of Expedia, noted this shift in American vacation preferences. Data from the company revealed a significant uptick in flight searches to ‘dupe’ locations – places like Taipei as a substitute for Seoul, Pattaya instead of Bangkok, Curaçao as an alternative for St. Martin, Perth over Sydney, and Liverpool as a stand-in for London.

‘Dupe’ Travel and Potential Savings

Hopper, a popular travel app, presented data that underscored potential savings on airfare and hotel rates by choosing these less frequented destinations. Moreover, the app showcased cost comparisons between popular and ‘dupe’ travel destinations, painting a vivid picture of potential savings. However, it’s worth noting that Hopper’s data suggests that travelers may need to explore multiple alternatives to find the best savings. The implication here is that ‘dupe’ travel, while a promising strategy, may not always lead to lower costs.

Despite the surge in international travel and passport applications, which led to record-high airfares to Europe in summer 2023, the ‘dupe’ travel strategy has presented a viable option for budget-conscious travelers. This trend, while a response to economic circumstances, also opens up the possibility of diversifying tourism and shedding light on the world’s hidden gems.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

