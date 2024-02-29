Dundee Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Amidst Fluctuating Stock Prices

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 - Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.PR.D), a stalwart in the Canadian mining investment sector, has declared a quarterly cash dividend, signaling confidence in its long-term value proposition despite recent stock market volatility. This move comes at a time when Dundee Corp Cl A Sv experiences fluctuations in stock prices, as detailed in recent trading data from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

Declaration of Dividend

Dundee Corporation's recent announcement regarding the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56968 per share underscores the company's ongoing commitment to rewarding its shareholders. Set for disbursement on April 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2024, this dividend reflects Dundee's robust position within the mining sector and its ability to generate sustainable, long-term value for its stakeholders.

Stock Market Performance

Amidst this positive news, Dundee Corp Cl A Sv's stock performance on the TSX tells a story of volatility. Opening at $0.79 and closing slightly lower at $0.76, the stock witnessed minor fluctuations within the trading day, ranging between $0.75 and $0.80. Despite this instability, and a past year marked by significant highs and lows, Dundee Corporation maintains a solid market capitalization of $67.33 million. This resilience in the face of a 'Strong Sell' recommendation from analysts highlights the inherent value Dundee Corporation brings to its investors and the broader market.

Long-Term Strategic Focus

Dundee Corporation's decision to continue its dividend payments amidst market fluctuations indicates a strategic focus on long-term value creation. With over 30 years of experience in making accretive mining investments, Dundee stands as a trusted partner in the mining sector. This strategic approach not only benefits Dundee's shareholders but also contributes to the stability and growth of the mining industry in Canada and beyond.

As Dundee Corporation navigates the challenges and opportunities of the current economic landscape, its commitment to dividend payments serves as a testament to its confidence in the enduring value of its investments. This strategic decision underscores Dundee's role as a pivotal player in the mining sector, poised for continued success in the years to come.