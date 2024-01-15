Dudley Building Society Gears Up for Growth with Strategic Appointments

In a move set to bolster its business development efforts, Dudley Building Society has unveiled the strategic appointments of Sarah Rose and Cavina Harrison as Key Account Managers. With a rich history in the mortgage market, these two industry mavens bring a wealth of experience and a robust network of relationships to their new roles, a move that is expected to fuel the Society’s growth in the year 2024.

Amalgamation of Expertise

Sarah Rose, a seasoned professional from Darlington Building Society, joins Dudley after a successful nine-year stint where she made significant strides as a business development manager. Known for her roles as a business development officer and customer support officer, Rose’s extensive knowledge and connections in the north of England are anticipated to be a boon for the Society.

On the other hand, Cavina Harrison, a former business development manager at LiveMore, carries with her a rich legacy of senior roles in the mortgage industry. Her past roles include senior business development manager at Market Financial Services and regional development manager at Pepper Money. Harrison’s eagerness to rekindle longstanding relationships for the Society, especially in the south, is expected to drive the organization’s growth.

Expansion on the Cards

Robert Oliver, the distribution director at Dudley Building Society, expressed his excitement for the coming year. He emphasized the expansion of the field sales team to accommodate a growing number of brokers nationwide, a move set to consolidate the Society’s footprint across the UK.

Also joining Dudley Building Society’s ranks is Andrew Turvey, recently appointed as chief risk officer. Turvey’s key responsibilities include shaping the mortgage lending policy, essential for steering the Society’s lending strategies.

Building on a Legacy

These strategic appointments signify a crucial phase for Dudley Building Society as it forges ahead to foster new partnerships, manage existing relationships, and gear up for growth in 2024. It’s a story of continued evolution, with the Society investing in talent and experience to drive its ambitions. And as Rose and Harrison bring their industry expertise and strong networks to the table, the future of Dudley Building Society looks brighter than ever.