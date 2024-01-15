en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Dudley Building Society Gears Up for Growth with Strategic Appointments

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Dudley Building Society Gears Up for Growth with Strategic Appointments

In a move set to bolster its business development efforts, Dudley Building Society has unveiled the strategic appointments of Sarah Rose and Cavina Harrison as Key Account Managers. With a rich history in the mortgage market, these two industry mavens bring a wealth of experience and a robust network of relationships to their new roles, a move that is expected to fuel the Society’s growth in the year 2024.

Amalgamation of Expertise

Sarah Rose, a seasoned professional from Darlington Building Society, joins Dudley after a successful nine-year stint where she made significant strides as a business development manager. Known for her roles as a business development officer and customer support officer, Rose’s extensive knowledge and connections in the north of England are anticipated to be a boon for the Society.

On the other hand, Cavina Harrison, a former business development manager at LiveMore, carries with her a rich legacy of senior roles in the mortgage industry. Her past roles include senior business development manager at Market Financial Services and regional development manager at Pepper Money. Harrison’s eagerness to rekindle longstanding relationships for the Society, especially in the south, is expected to drive the organization’s growth.

Expansion on the Cards

Robert Oliver, the distribution director at Dudley Building Society, expressed his excitement for the coming year. He emphasized the expansion of the field sales team to accommodate a growing number of brokers nationwide, a move set to consolidate the Society’s footprint across the UK.

Also joining Dudley Building Society’s ranks is Andrew Turvey, recently appointed as chief risk officer. Turvey’s key responsibilities include shaping the mortgage lending policy, essential for steering the Society’s lending strategies.

Building on a Legacy

These strategic appointments signify a crucial phase for Dudley Building Society as it forges ahead to foster new partnerships, manage existing relationships, and gear up for growth in 2024. It’s a story of continued evolution, with the Society investing in talent and experience to drive its ambitions. And as Rose and Harrison bring their industry expertise and strong networks to the table, the future of Dudley Building Society looks brighter than ever.

0
Business Finance United Kingdom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
16 seconds ago
Renowned Entrepreneur and Inventor Ran Poliakine Passes Away at 56
Ran Poliakine, a visionary entrepreneur and inventor, passed away on January 12 at the age of 56 due to a medical condition. Known for his unwavering commitment to leveraging technology for global betterment, Poliakine’s career spanned over 35 years, during which he birthed over 20 companies and secured hundreds of patents across diverse industries. Pioneering
Renowned Entrepreneur and Inventor Ran Poliakine Passes Away at 56
Alamos Gold Inc. Announces Acquisition of Orford Mining Corporation
5 mins ago
Alamos Gold Inc. Announces Acquisition of Orford Mining Corporation
Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs Program Welcomes its Second Year, Empowers Aspiring Women Business Leaders in Ireland
5 mins ago
Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs Program Welcomes its Second Year, Empowers Aspiring Women Business Leaders in Ireland
The Packaging Industry's Battle with Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity
4 mins ago
The Packaging Industry's Battle with Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity
Crypto Clampdown: Google Removes Cryptocurrency Apps from Play Store
4 mins ago
Crypto Clampdown: Google Removes Cryptocurrency Apps from Play Store
India Post Payments Bank Reaches 8 Crore Customers: A Milestone in Financial Inclusion
4 mins ago
India Post Payments Bank Reaches 8 Crore Customers: A Milestone in Financial Inclusion
Latest Headlines
World News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Light-Hearted Exchange with Welfare Scheme Beneficiary
9 seconds
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Light-Hearted Exchange with Welfare Scheme Beneficiary
Justin Williams: From 'Mr. Game 7' to Carolina Hurricanes Hall of Fame
10 seconds
Justin Williams: From 'Mr. Game 7' to Carolina Hurricanes Hall of Fame
Barclay Criticizes NHS's Increased Diversity Roles Amid Controversy
4 mins
Barclay Criticizes NHS's Increased Diversity Roles Amid Controversy
Icardi's Past Revealed: Wife Wanda Nara Shares Personal Insights
5 mins
Icardi's Past Revealed: Wife Wanda Nara Shares Personal Insights
Plaid Cymru Voices Opposition to Caerphilly Council's Proposed Tax Hike
5 mins
Plaid Cymru Voices Opposition to Caerphilly Council's Proposed Tax Hike
Wrestling Titan David Canal Backs Cody Rhodes for WWE Royal Rumble
5 mins
Wrestling Titan David Canal Backs Cody Rhodes for WWE Royal Rumble
Tilak Verma: A Beacon of Hope for Aspiring Cricketers
5 mins
Tilak Verma: A Beacon of Hope for Aspiring Cricketers
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees
5 mins
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees
Freya Godfrey Shines in Debut Goal, Securing Charlton Athletic's Victory in Women's FA Cup
5 mins
Freya Godfrey Shines in Debut Goal, Securing Charlton Athletic's Victory in Women's FA Cup
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
38 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
47 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
47 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app