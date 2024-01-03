Dry January: A Toast to Health and Savings

The turn of the calendar to a new year often beckons introspection and the setting of resolutions. For many, health and financial wellness take center stage, converging in a unique challenge known as Dry January. A month-long hiatus from alcohol, Dry January is increasingly drawing participants worldwide, with the promise of health benefits and potential financial savings.

Health and Financial Wins

Among the committed is Tracye Polson, a 64-year-old social worker from Jacksonville, Florida. A breast cancer survivor with high cholesterol, Polson’s decision to abstain from alcohol aligns with her health priorities. But there’s more. Her usual wine purchases and weekend drinks can take a toll on her wallet. So, Dry January is not just a health endeavor but a financial one as well.

Casey McGuire Davidson, a sobriety coach, attests to such financial savings. Having quit drinking in 2016, Davidson reported saving $500 in the first month and over $48,000 in eight years.

Long-Term Benefits

Research suggests that the benefits of Dry January can extend long after the month has ended. It appears to foster reduced alcohol consumption even six months later. Experts like certified financial planner and physician Carolyn McClanahan and psychologist Danielle Dick emphasize that the benefits aren’t confined to saving money on alcohol. It can also curb impulsive spending and health-related expenses.

Conscious Alcohol Consumption

However, not everyone’s on board the Dry January train. CFP Cathy Curtis and her husband kicked off the new year in wine country, choosing not to participate. But even they are part of a growing trend towards more conscious alcohol consumption. Alternatives like ‘Damp Drinking’ are also gaining traction on social platforms like TikTok.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention underscores that reducing alcohol intake can lower cancer risk. Moreover, studies have shown that programs like Alcoholics Anonymous can help decrease healthcare costs. Hence, whether for a month or longer, abstaining from alcohol seems to present a compelling case for both health and finance.