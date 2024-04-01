Dr. Tinuade Sanda Confirmed as EKEDC MD/CEO Amidst Leadership Speculations

Amid swirling rumors of executive shake-ups within the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Dr. Tinuade Sanda has been confirmed to steadfastly maintain her role as Managing Director/CEO. This assertion comes in the wake of speculative reports regarding her potential removal and the appointment of Mrs. Rekhiat Momoh as Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Steady Leadership in Turbulent Times

Dr. Tinuade Sanda, an esteemed professional with over two decades of experience in the energy sector, commemorated her second year at the helm of EKEDC on March 30, 2024. Her tenure has been marked by significant achievements, including record-breaking monthly collections and the strategic implementation of the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Scheme. Under her guidance, EKEDC has witnessed a notable decrease in ATC&C losses and the installation of 110 transformers to address network overload issues.

Achievements and Challenges

Since taking office, Sanda has not only improved EKEDC's operational efficiency but also its financial transparency, being the first DISCO to submit its Audited Financial Statement for the year 2022. These accomplishments, however, have not shielded her from challenges. Recent times have seen her leadership questioned, amidst a fraud scandal involving a top-level officer at EKEDC. Despite these obstacles, Sanda's position as MD/CEO remains secure, showcasing her resilience and capability to navigate through the complexities of the energy industry.

Looking Ahead

Dr. Sanda's continued leadership signifies a period of stability and growth for EKEDC amidst industry-wide challenges. Her ability to drive significant operational improvements while maintaining an ethical stance in corporate governance speaks volumes about her leadership qualities. As EKEDC moves forward, the focus remains on enhancing service delivery, expanding infrastructure, and fostering transparency, with Sanda at the forefront of these initiatives.

With Dr. Tinuade Sanda at the helm, EKEDC is poised for continued success and innovation in the energy sector. Her leadership, marked by significant achievements and a clear vision for the future, ensures the company's steadfast growth and contribution to Nigeria's energy landscape.