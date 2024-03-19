Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein Appointed Non-Executive Director at Transcorp Hotels

Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, the Accountant General of the Federation, has recently been appointed as Non-Executive Director at Transcorp Hotels, representing the significant shareholder, the Federal Ministry of Finance Incorporated. This strategic move, announced on March 5, 2024, underscores the ministry's commitment to enhancing governance and creating value within one of its key investments. Dr. Madein, with her extensive background in finance and management, is expected to bring a wealth of experience to the Board.

Dr. Madein's journey to this position is marked by a distinguished career in the Federal Civil Service, where she has served in various capacities such as Assistant Director, Deputy Director, and Director of Finance and Account.

An alumnus of Walden University, USA, she holds a PhD in Management Finance and an MBA from Ogun State University. Her professional qualifications include Fellowships with the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants (UK), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, and the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, among others. These credentials have prepared her for the complex challenges and responsibilities of her new role.

The appointment of Dr. Madein to the Board of Transcorp Hotels comes at a crucial time for the hospitality industry, which is navigating the post-pandemic recovery phase. As the representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance Incorporated, a key stakeholder with a vast portfolio of government investments, her role is pivotal in steering the company towards sustainable growth and profitability. This move is also indicative of the government's active role in leveraging its investments to foster economic development and stability.