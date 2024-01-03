Dr. Martens Dividend Payout: Attractive Yield or a Risky Bet?

British footwear brand Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) has declared a dividend payout of £0.0156 per share on the 2nd of February, giving investors a yield of 6.6%. Although this yield appears attractive, it’s important to note that the stock price has plummeted by 34% over the past three months, a factor which has likely inflated the yield.

Dividend Sustainability in Question

The current dividend is adequately covered by the company’s earnings, but it represents a hefty 205% of the company’s cash flows. This raises questions about the sustainability of future dividend payments. However, with earnings per share (EPS) projected to rise by 8.9% in the following year, the payout ratio could potentially become more manageable at 50%.

A Short Dividend Track Record

Dr. Martens has shown impressive dividend growth, with a growth rate of 55% per annum over the past two years. Despite this, the company’s dividend track record is relatively short, making it less reliable for long-term investors. While the company has demonstrated strong growth, posting a 44% annual increase in EPS over five years, the low cash flow coverage indicates that the current dividend may not be sustainable.

Warning Signs for Investors

Investors considering Dr. Martens should also be aware of the potential risks associated with the company. There are four warning signs that may impact future stock performance. Despite the company’s status as a leading dividend payer and a PEG Ratio of 0.04, suggesting possible undervaluation, the stock price has decreased by 0.3% since the start of 2024. Therefore, while Dr. Martens may offer significant capital returns, it might not be the best choice for income-focused portfolios.