en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Dr. Martens Dividend Payout: Attractive Yield or a Risky Bet?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Dr. Martens Dividend Payout: Attractive Yield or a Risky Bet?

British footwear brand Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) has declared a dividend payout of £0.0156 per share on the 2nd of February, giving investors a yield of 6.6%. Although this yield appears attractive, it’s important to note that the stock price has plummeted by 34% over the past three months, a factor which has likely inflated the yield.

Dividend Sustainability in Question

The current dividend is adequately covered by the company’s earnings, but it represents a hefty 205% of the company’s cash flows. This raises questions about the sustainability of future dividend payments. However, with earnings per share (EPS) projected to rise by 8.9% in the following year, the payout ratio could potentially become more manageable at 50%.

A Short Dividend Track Record

Dr. Martens has shown impressive dividend growth, with a growth rate of 55% per annum over the past two years. Despite this, the company’s dividend track record is relatively short, making it less reliable for long-term investors. While the company has demonstrated strong growth, posting a 44% annual increase in EPS over five years, the low cash flow coverage indicates that the current dividend may not be sustainable.

Warning Signs for Investors

Investors considering Dr. Martens should also be aware of the potential risks associated with the company. There are four warning signs that may impact future stock performance. Despite the company’s status as a leading dividend payer and a PEG Ratio of 0.04, suggesting possible undervaluation, the stock price has decreased by 0.3% since the start of 2024. Therefore, while Dr. Martens may offer significant capital returns, it might not be the best choice for income-focused portfolios.

0
Business Finance United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Johannesburg Anticipates Fuel Price Drop as Oil Prices Stabilise

By Mazhar Abbas

Starbucks Under Fire for Restrictive Digital Payment Practices

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Navigating Global Trade: The Evolution of Freight Forwarding and Customs Brokerage Services

By BNN Correspondents

InterGlobe Aviation Shares Soar 1.1% Amid Market Fluctuations

By Rafia Tasleem

Valor Resources Expands Lithium and Uranium Portfolio in Canada ...
@Business · 54 seconds
Valor Resources Expands Lithium and Uranium Portfolio in Canada ...
heart comment 0
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events

By Salman Khan

Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
RBL Bank Offloads Rs 800 Crore Non-Performing Loans

By Dil Bar Irshad

RBL Bank Offloads Rs 800 Crore Non-Performing Loans
Bayad and Sun Life Grepa Bolster Partnership for Enhanced Financial Inclusion

By BNN Correspondents

Bayad and Sun Life Grepa Bolster Partnership for Enhanced Financial Inclusion
Bulgaria’s NRA Implements Mandatory Declaration System for High Fiscal Risk Goods

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bulgaria's NRA Implements Mandatory Declaration System for High Fiscal Risk Goods
Latest Headlines
World News
High-Stakes Matches Define Metro Holiday Tournament's Semifinals
12 seconds
High-Stakes Matches Define Metro Holiday Tournament's Semifinals
Saint Thomas Triumphs Over Guilford in High School Basketball Game
20 seconds
Saint Thomas Triumphs Over Guilford in High School Basketball Game
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
1 min
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
1 min
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse - A Clash of Traditional Rivals
1 min
Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse - A Clash of Traditional Rivals
Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis
1 min
Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis
High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Stories
1 min
High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Stories
2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf
2 mins
2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf
Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener
2 mins
Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app