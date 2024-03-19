DPM Zahid Announces RM300 Aid for Low-Income Felda Settlers Pre-Aidilfitri, Boosts TVET Education

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently declared a targeted financial relief initiative, allocating RM300 to Felda settlers earning less than RM1,000 monthly. This announcement was made during the Kasih Ramadan event, highlighting the government's commitment to supporting underprivileged communities. Additionally, Zahid emphasized educational advancements for Felda settlers' children through enhanced access to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) at Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL).

Advertisment

Immediate Financial Relief and Educational Support

The financial aid aims to alleviate the economic burden on Felda settlers ahead of the festive season, ensuring they too can celebrate Aidilfitri with joy and dignity. Zahid's announcement also covered a debt repayment deferment for March for those earning between RM1,001 and RM2,000, further easing settlers' financial strains. Moreover, the Deputy Prime Minister disclosed a significant investment in infrastructure, with a RM35 million road construction project set to reduce travel times significantly for Felda Trolak residents.

Empowering Future Generations

Advertisment

In a bid to secure better futures for the children of Felda settlers, Zahid revealed plans to foster at least 50 students' enrollment into UniKL for the upcoming session. These students will have the opportunity to pursue courses in TVET, aligning with Malaysia's ambition to strengthen its technical and vocational workforce. Last year, UniKL welcomed 29 Felda children, a move that underscores the government's commitment to enhancing educational opportunities for rural communities.

Long-Term Implications and Community Development

This comprehensive support package, from immediate financial relief to long-term educational investments, signifies a strategic approach to uplift and empower the Felda communities. By addressing immediate needs and investing in future skills, the government is laying the groundwork for sustainable development and improved living standards among settlers. The focus on TVET education, in particular, is poised to equip the younger generation with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly technical and competitive job market.