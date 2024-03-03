DPC Dash Forecasts Stellar Growth in FY2023 with Revenue Surge and Profit Jump

DPC Dash, Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in key Asian markets, has unveiled an optimistic financial outlook for FY2023, showcasing a significant increase in revenues and a transition from adjusted net loss to adjusted net profit. This positive shift is attributed to strategic store expansions, operational efficiencies, and robust market performance.

Strategic Expansion Fuels Growth

The company's anticipated financial success in FY2023 is largely due to the strategic expansion of its store network and the strong performance of existing stores. CEO & Executive Director, Ms. , expressed confidence in the company's strategic initiatives driving long-term growth and profitability. DPC Dash's focus on optimizing operational efficiencies and exploring new growth markets has been pivotal in this financial turnaround.

Financial Metrics and Non-IFRS Measures

DPC Dash expects a significant year-over-year growth in total revenues of no less than 48% for FY2023, alongside an expected net loss reduction and a shift to an adjusted net profit. The use of non-IFRS financial measures, such as Adjusted Net Profit/(Loss), allows the company to better assess its operating results by excluding non-cash items and one-off items that are not indicative of future performance. However, these preliminary results are subject to finalization and adjustments, as they have not yet been audited or reviewed by the company's audit committee.

Looking Forward

While the forward-looking statements in DPC Dash's announcement reflect optimism, they are based on current assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. The company cautions investors and shareholders to consider these factors and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. As DPC Dash continues to finalize its FY2023 results, the market awaits the official announcement with anticipation, ready to see how these preliminary assessments align with the finalized financial outcomes.

In an ever-evolving market landscape, DPC Dash's strategic foresight and operational adjustments highlight the company's adaptability and potential for sustained growth. The anticipated financial results for FY2023 not only mark a significant milestone for DPC Dash but also underscore the company's resilience and commitment to maximizing shareholder value.