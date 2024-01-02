Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc Reveals Financial Position

The financial position of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (LEI Code 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69) as of 29th December 2023, has been unveiled in an unaudited disclosure. The Trust’s total assets, inclusive of the current period revenue, are marked at a robust 31.20 million GBP. In parallel, the net assets, mirroring the portfolio value, are reported at 30.88 million GBP.

Significance of Net Asset Value (NAV) per Share

The NAV per share, a crucial barometer of the Trust’s financial health and performance, is calculated at 73.14 pence. This figure is a hypothetical representation of the value each share would command if the company underwent liquidation at the stated asset values. The NAV is a cardinal metric for investors and analysts as it aids in evaluating the intrinsic value of the shares vis-à-vis the market price.

Importance of the Announcement

This disclosure serves as a regular update for stakeholders and potential investors, offering a glimpse into the company’s financial status at a particular moment. Being a standard practice for investment trusts, it aids in transparent communication about the Trust’s assets and value per share.

Implications for Shareholders

The Downing Strategic Microcap (DSM) has revised its forecast for shareholder returns in the first phase of its wind-down, projecting a payout of approximately half its market value in the first six months of 2024, subject to timely completion of bids for some of its holdings. At 31.1 million GBP, the portfolio has bolstered its forecast for shareholder returns. This development underscores the Trust’s commitment to maximizing value for its shareholders.