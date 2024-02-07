Dow Inc. Ventures into Green Bonds to Boost Sustainability

Dow Inc., a major player in the production of plastic packaging materials, is venturing into green bonds for the first time. The initiative is being carried out through its subsidiary, Dow Chemical Co. The company's bond offering comes in two parts, with the largest being a 30-year security that may yield 1.6 percentage points over Treasuries.

Green Bond Management

Several financial institutions, including Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc., ING Groep, and SMBC Nikko Securities America Inc., are managing the bond issuance. The raised funds from this sale will be channelled into projects that enhance energy efficiency, boost renewable energy, promote decarbonization, and tackle plastic pollution. This initiative aligns perfectly with Dow's green financing framework.

Dow's Commitment to Carbon Neutrality

Amid increasing pressure to address plastic waste and its environmental implications, Dow has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The company plans to channel roughly $1 billion annually towards growth and decarbonization. One of Dow's sustainability efforts includes the construction of the world's inaugural net-zero ethylene cracker in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, with an ambition to produce ethylene with net-zero emissions by 2030.

Challenges in Combating Plastic Pollution

Despite Dow's strategic investments in recycling and bio-based technologies, waste collection persists as a significant obstacle in curbing plastic pollution. The company's green bond issuance marks an essential step in its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

