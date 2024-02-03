Dorian LPG Announces Record Financial Performance and Continued Investment in Sustainability

Shipping titan, Dorian LPG, recently convened for their Third Quarter 2024 earnings conference call, led by Chief Financial Officer, Ted Young. The meeting witnessed the participation of several key executives including John Hadjipateras, Chairman, President, and CEO of Dorian LPG Limited, John Lucarelli, CEO of Dorian LPG USA, and Tim Hansen, Chief Commercial Officer.

Financial Performance

The company reported a record average Time Charter Equivalent (TCE), spot TCE, and EBITDA, while preserving a robust balance sheet, and persistently returning capital to shareholders. This includes a recently declared dividend of $1 per share. The financial highlights of the quarter involved an elevation in free cash to $208.5 million, a debt balance of $623.8 million, and net debt to total book capitalization at 25.8%. Dorian LPG reported a profit of $100 million in its fiscal third quarter, with net income of $2.47 per share and adjusted earnings of $2.62 per share. The company also posted a revenue of $163.1 million in the period.

Growth and Expansion

With a fleet expansion of over 40 ships in 2023, the largest since 2016, the company is optimistic about its position in the LPG sector and beyond. The company has begun evaluating financing options for their new Very Large Gas Carrier Ammonia Carrier (VLGC AC) with the intent to maintain low debt costs and financial flexibility. The Helios Pool, which Dorian LPG is a part of, held cash of $36.2 million, equating to approximately $31 million which is not reported on the company's balance sheet.

Decarbonization Initiatives

Dorian LPG continues to invest in decarbonization initiatives and enhancing the quality of life for its seafarers. They are also exploring opportunities to upgrade their ships to carry ammonia. The company's operational excellence and financial stewardship were highlighted, with a return on shareholders' equity of 33.4% over the last 12 months. With a focus on sustainability, Dorian LPG is committed to contributing to a greener shipping industry.