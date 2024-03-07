Dominion Energy Seeks Approval for Revised Rider E, Aims to Lower Customer Bills in 2024

Virginia Electric and Power Company, also known as Dominion Energy, has formally petitioned the State Corporation Commission (SCC) for a revision of Rider E, an adjustment clause intended for the recovery of environmental compliance costs. In a bold move slated for November 1, 2024, Dominion proposes a total revenue requirement of $71,992,470, asserting that this adjustment will result in a modest decrease in the monthly bills of typical residential customers.

Understanding Rider E's Revision

The petition, filed on January 24, 2024, outlines a comprehensive plan for the upcoming rate year, detailing the financial implications of environmental projects at several of Dominion's power stations, including Bremo, Chesterfield, Clover, and Mt. Storm. Dominion's submission highlights a structured approach to cost recovery, consisting of a Projected Cost Recovery Factor, an Allowance for Funds Used During Construction (AFUDC) Cost Recovery Factor, and an Actual Cost True-Up Factor. Collectively, these components aim to facilitate a balanced recovery of the incurred costs while aligning with state and federal environmental regulations.

Impact on Customers

Dominion's calculations suggest that the implementation of the revised Rider E will lead to a reduction of approximately $0.68 in the monthly bill of a residential customer consuming 1,000 kilowatt-hours. This proposed adjustment underscores Dominion's commitment to maintaining affordability for its customers while adhering to environmental mandates. The company's petition and supporting documents, available for public review, provide a detailed breakdown of the proposed rate adjustments and their anticipated effects on customer billing.

Public Participation and Anticipated Proceedings

A hearing scheduled for July 10, 2024, will allow for public testimony and deliberation on the petition. Interested parties have until July 3, 2024, to register for telephonic testimony, with additional opportunities for written comments to be submitted through the SCC's website. This inclusive approach ensures that customer and public interests are considered in the Commission's final decision. Dominion's initiative, if approved, represents a stride towards balancing regulatory compliance with consumer affordability, setting a precedent for future utility rate adjustments.

As Dominion Energy awaits the SCC's verdict on its proposed Rider E revision, the outcome of this case could herald a new era in utility rate management, emphasizing environmental responsibility without unduly burdening consumers. This delicate equilibrium between regulatory adherence, environmental stewardship, and customer affordability highlights the intricate dance of modern utility management, poised at the intersection of policy, sustainability, and public welfare.