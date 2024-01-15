en English
Business

Dollar Index Tests Key Fibonacci Resistance Amid Global Market Tensions

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently testing a significant Fibonacci resistance level at 102.595, a trend line that, if crossed, could indicate a shift towards a more promising near-term outlook. The current trend is bearish, and the sentiment is overbought based on the 7-period RSI. Despite hot inflation numbers and pushback on rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, the US Dollar struggles to gain momentum, indicating a potential shift towards an easing cycle by the Fed.

Dollar Index and Global Markets

The DXY’s performance is closely intertwined with global market factors. Traders and investors are closely monitoring the oil market and geopolitical tensions between the UK, US, Israel, and Palestine as potential catalysts for market movements. The Australian Dollar attempted to recover its losses on Monday despite a stable US Dollar amid subdued US Treasury yields.

Impact on the Australian Dollar

The speculation about potential rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in March has led to an upward support for Australia’s currency. The focus is now on upcoming economic data releases, including Consumer Inflation Expectations and labor market data. The US Dollar Index continues to gain ground, and the Australian Dollar trades near 0.6690 on Monday. The level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia, the health of the Chinese economy, the price of Iron Ore, and the Trade Balance are all key factors influencing the value of the Australian Dollar.

Outlook for the US Dollar

The US Dollar is gaining bullish traction and aiming for 61.8% retracement of the December sell-off. The sourer market sentiment, lower oil prices, and light trading session are contributing to the Dollar’s comeback. Oil prices and US PPI data are also impacting the market. The technical perspective indicates that the Dollar is gaining bullish traction and aiming for specific resistance levels. The DXY’s recovery has led to the EUR/USD pair falling. S&P500 futures have also indicated a risk-averse market mood. Investors are waiting for US monthly Retail Sales data for December, with a consensus of 0.4% growth.

There is a 70% chance of a rate cut by the Fed in March. On the Eurozone front, preliminary GDP of Germany has contracted by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the absence of top-tier economic data and a holiday in the US, risk sentiment will likely play a pivotal role. Gold prices are aiming to reclaim weekly highs as bets supporting Fed rate cuts deepen. As the dollar index makes another attempt to break through the pivotal Fibonacci resistance level at 102.27, the global financial market waits with bated breath, keenly observing the potential implications.

Business Finance United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

