DOH and DBM Collaborate to Finalize Health Workers' COVID-19 Allowances, P76.1 Billion Released

Amid the ongoing global health crisis, the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) are working in tandem to finalize the distribution of health emergency allowances to frontline health workers. With a substantial P76.1 billion already disbursed, covering allowances from July 2021 to July 2023, the efforts underscore the government's commitment to compensating healthcare professionals who have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic. This development comes as the DBM urges the DOH to provide a comprehensive status of the allowance mapping to facilitate the release of additional funding requirements.

Efforts to Streamline Allowance Distribution

The DOH has informed the DBM of its progress in creating a health emergency allowance mapping, detailing both the funds already released and the remaining funds required. This mapping is crucial for the DBM to expedite the determination of any deficiency in funds needed to settle arrears fully. With P76.1 billion released for over 8.5 million claims, the DOH has demonstrated its ongoing commitment to ensuring health workers are compensated for their invaluable service during the pandemic. However, an estimated P27 billion is still needed to address outstanding claims, highlighting the scale of the financial commitment required.

Challenges in Finalizing Allowance Payments

The process of finalizing the health emergency allowance payments is not without its challenges. The DOH is required to have Memorandums of Agreement (MOAs) with local government units (LGUs) and private hospitals, which must fully liquidate funds already paid before subsequent releases of additional funds. This requirement ensures accountability and transparency in the disbursement of public funds but has also slowed the process of finalizing payments to all eligible health facilities. The DOH's recent statement indicates readiness to release further funds once these hospitals comply with the necessary legal requirements for liquidation.

Looking Ahead: Ensuring Comprehensive Support for Health Workers

As the collaboration between the DOH and DBM continues, the focus remains on expediting the finalization of health emergency allowance payments to health workers. With nearly P91.3 billion released for Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances from 2020 to 2023, the government's dedication to supporting health workers financially through the pandemic is evident. However, the ongoing requirement for additional funds and the need for compliance with liquidation laws highlight the complexities involved in providing comprehensive support to those on the front lines of the health crisis.

The efforts of the DOH and DBM not only reflect the government's acknowledgment of the sacrifices made by health workers but also its commitment to ensuring they are duly compensated. As this process unfolds, the healthcare community eagerly awaits the resolution of outstanding claims, hopeful that all benefits will be fully disbursed in a timely manner. This situation underscores the importance of continued collaboration and streamlined processes to support those who have supported the nation through one of its most challenging health emergencies.