DMO Launches FG Savings Bond Subscription with Rates up to 18.046%

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has initiated a fresh subscription offer for the Federal Government (FG) Savings Bonds, featuring attractive interest rates of up to 18.046%. This move, highlighted on the DMO's website, aims to raise substantial funds by enticing retail investors with competitive yields.

Attractive Yields for Retail Investors

Engaging the public's investment appetite, the DMO presented two options: a two-year savings bond maturing in April 2026 at 17.046% per annum, and a three-year savings bond due April 2027, boasting an 18.046% annual interest rate. These bonds are tailored for retail investors, offering a secure investment channel with guaranteed quarterly interest payouts and the principal amount returned upon maturity.

Why the Surge in Investor Interest?

These FG Savings Bonds, guaranteed by the Nigerian government, have seen a significant 19.3% year-on-year surge in subscription value, reaching N17.9 billion by December 2023. The enhanced interest rates, aligning with the upward adjustment of the Monetary Policy Rate to 24.75%, have played a crucial role in this increased investor interest. Furthermore, these bonds are tax-exempt and recognized as liquid assets for banks, adding to their allure.

Subscription Details and Economic Implications

With a subscription window from April 1 to April 5, 2024, and a settlement date set for April 9, the DMO has made these bonds accessible with a minimum subscription of N5,000, increasing in multiples of N1,000 up to a N50 million cap. This initiative not only democratizes investment in government securities but also serves as a pivotal step towards addressing Nigeria's N97.3 trillion public debt by leveraging domestic resources.

As Nigeria's debt management body strategically navigates through the complexities of public debt financing, this latest offering underscores a concerted effort to bolster government revenue through domestic investment channels. The initiative reflects an adaptive approach to fiscal management, aiming to stimulate economic stability while offering lucrative opportunities for individual investors.