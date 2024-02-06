Dividend Watch: J.B. Hunt, Parker Hannifin, and Columbus McKinnon Set to Trade Ex-Dividend

On February 8, 2024, a trio of companies—J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT), Parker Hannifin Corp (PH), and Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO)—are poised to trade ex-dividend, in the lead up to their impending quarterly dividend payments. J.B. Hunt Transport Services will dispense a dividend of $0.43 per share on February 23, Parker Hannifin Corp will remit $1.48 per share on March 1, and Columbus McKinnon Corp. will disburse $0.07 per share on February 20.

Dividend Yields and Stock Prices

These dividend disbursements equate to yields of approximately 0.21%, 0.29%, and 0.17% respectively, based on recent stock prices. It might be customary to anticipate the share prices of these companies to recede by the dividend's amount, mirroring the ex-dividend price adjustment.

Historical Dividends and Stability

The article also reveals historical dividend data for these enterprises, proposing a review of past distributions as a method to comprehend the potential steadiness and predictability of future dividends. The conjectured annual yields, based on sustained payouts, would be 0.83% for J.B. Hunt, 1.16% for Parker Hannifin, and 0.70% for Columbus McKinnon.

Trading Performance of Shares

The trading performance of the shares was also broached, with J.B. Hunt's shares marginally down at about 0.8%, Parker Hannifin's shares slightly down at about 0.3%, and Columbus McKinnon's shares marginally up at about 0.8%. The content concludes with a disclaimer that the perspectives expressed may not necessarily echo those of Nasdaq, Inc., hinting that the data might have been provided by an independent contributor.