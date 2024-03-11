Disney's Undisclosed Payments to ValueAct Questioned Amid Proxy Battle

Activist investor Blackwells Capital has ignited controversy by revealing that Disney did not disclose financial ties with ValueAct Capital, raising questions about the latter's support in the ongoing proxy fight. Mason Morfit's firm, ValueAct, has been managing over $350 million in Disney pension funds since 2013, a detail not shared until Blackwells brought it to light amid Disney's battle with Trian Partners.

Background of the Controversy

Disney's engagement with ValueAct dates back to 2013, with the investment firm managing substantial pension funds for the entertainment giant. This relationship was thrust into the spotlight by Blackwells Capital, which criticized Disney for not disclosing these ties, especially as ValueAct publicly supported Disney's board. The disclosure raises significant questions about the independence of ValueAct's endorsement, given the financial benefits derived from its relationship with Disney.

Implications for the Proxy Fight

The revelation comes at a critical time, as Disney faces a proxy fight with Nelson Peltz's Trian Partners. Disney has repeatedly expressed its support for CEO Bob Iger and its board, emphasizing their experience and success. However, the disclosure of its financial relationship with ValueAct, which has been touted as a 'constructive' shareholder, adds a layer of complexity to the narrative, potentially influencing shareholder perception and votes.

Responses and Reactions

While Disney, ValueAct, and Trian have remained largely silent on the issue outside of formal statements, the revelation by Blackwells has sparked discussions among shareholders and the wider business community about corporate governance, transparency, and ethical considerations in proxy fights and board endorsements. Blackwells has leveraged this incident to push for the election of its own slate of directors, aiming to bring change to Disney's board.

As the Disney shareholder meeting approaches, the controversy over its undisclosed financial relationship with ValueAct underscores the complex interplay of business relationships and corporate governance. Stakeholders are left to ponder the implications of these revelations for the future of Disney and the principles of transparency and integrity in the corporate world.