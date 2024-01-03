Disney’s Board Battles: Activist Hedge Funds Rally for Influence

Power plays are unfolding at the Walt Disney Company as activist hedge funds rally for influence. Blackwells Capital plans to nominate three directors to support CEO Bob Iger, while Trian Fund Management, another activist hedge fund, seeks two board seats. This comes as Disney enters into an information sharing agreement with ValueAct, which will support Disney’s nominees for the 2024 board election.

The Battle for Board Seats

Disney is caught in the crossfire of warring hedge funds. On one side is Blackwells Capital, planning to nominate Jessica Schell, Craig Hatkoff, and Leah Solivan to the board in support of Bob Iger. On the other side is Trian Fund, which owns $3 billion of common stock in Disney, aiming to nominate Nelson Peltz and former Disney CFO James Rasulo. This corporate tug-of-war ensues as Iger, who returned as CEO in 2022 amid Disney’s losses and underperforming movies, faces criticism from Trian.

Disney’s Allies

In the midst of the struggle, Disney has secured support from ValueAct Capital Management. The activist investor has agreed to support Disney’s slate of board nominees, touting its ‘extensive experience investing in media and technology companies navigating significant business transformations.’ The support from ValueAct and Blackwells is crucial as Disney approaches the 2024 annual shareholders meeting, potentially pivotal for the company’s future.

The Financial Landscape

While corporate battles rage on, the broader financial landscape is equally tumultuous. The Nasdaq 100 experienced a significant drop, the 10-year Treasury yield spiked before slightly retreating, and Bitcoin faced a sudden decline, sparking speculation about the SEC’s potential disapproval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported modest improvement in the manufacturing sector, but job openings in November decreased, with the quits rate reaching its lowest since September 2020 – a sign of potential cooling in the U.S. jobs market. Meanwhile, the U.S. national debt has crossed the $34 trillion mark, facing increased scrutiny from credit rating agencies and escalating costs of debt service.

Corporate updates reveal that Bloomin’ Brands and Starbucks announced board appointments and menu expansions, respectively. Analysts forecast a downturn in megacap tech stocks, with concerns about fund crowding in big tech leaders, adding a layer of complexity to the financial world’s landscape.