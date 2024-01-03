en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Disney’s Board Battles: Activist Hedge Funds Rally for Influence

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:45 pm EST
Disney’s Board Battles: Activist Hedge Funds Rally for Influence

Power plays are unfolding at the Walt Disney Company as activist hedge funds rally for influence. Blackwells Capital plans to nominate three directors to support CEO Bob Iger, while Trian Fund Management, another activist hedge fund, seeks two board seats. This comes as Disney enters into an information sharing agreement with ValueAct, which will support Disney’s nominees for the 2024 board election.

The Battle for Board Seats

Disney is caught in the crossfire of warring hedge funds. On one side is Blackwells Capital, planning to nominate Jessica Schell, Craig Hatkoff, and Leah Solivan to the board in support of Bob Iger. On the other side is Trian Fund, which owns $3 billion of common stock in Disney, aiming to nominate Nelson Peltz and former Disney CFO James Rasulo. This corporate tug-of-war ensues as Iger, who returned as CEO in 2022 amid Disney’s losses and underperforming movies, faces criticism from Trian.

Disney’s Allies

In the midst of the struggle, Disney has secured support from ValueAct Capital Management. The activist investor has agreed to support Disney’s slate of board nominees, touting its ‘extensive experience investing in media and technology companies navigating significant business transformations.’ The support from ValueAct and Blackwells is crucial as Disney approaches the 2024 annual shareholders meeting, potentially pivotal for the company’s future.

The Financial Landscape

While corporate battles rage on, the broader financial landscape is equally tumultuous. The Nasdaq 100 experienced a significant drop, the 10-year Treasury yield spiked before slightly retreating, and Bitcoin faced a sudden decline, sparking speculation about the SEC’s potential disapproval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported modest improvement in the manufacturing sector, but job openings in November decreased, with the quits rate reaching its lowest since September 2020 – a sign of potential cooling in the U.S. jobs market. Meanwhile, the U.S. national debt has crossed the $34 trillion mark, facing increased scrutiny from credit rating agencies and escalating costs of debt service.

Corporate updates reveal that Bloomin’ Brands and Starbucks announced board appointments and menu expansions, respectively. Analysts forecast a downturn in megacap tech stocks, with concerns about fund crowding in big tech leaders, adding a layer of complexity to the financial world’s landscape.

0
Business Finance United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
12 seconds ago
Retail Returns Surge to $743 Billion: A Call for Innovation
In 2023, a staggering $743 billion in merchandise made its way back to retailers, marking an unprecedented surge in returns. This was revealed by the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) recent report, cementing the fact that retail returns have become an integral, albeit challenging, part of business operations. With a total return rate of 14.5%, the
Retail Returns Surge to $743 Billion: A Call for Innovation
McDonald's Faces Bearish Inclination in Options Trading
1 min ago
McDonald's Faces Bearish Inclination in Options Trading
Middletown Seeks New Communications Director After Termination of Byron McCauley
1 min ago
Middletown Seeks New Communications Director After Termination of Byron McCauley
Australia's Economic Strategy for 2024: Manufacturing, Trade Relations and Cost of Living
35 seconds ago
Australia's Economic Strategy for 2024: Manufacturing, Trade Relations and Cost of Living
Red Lobster Lawsuit Over Sustainability Claims to Proceed
44 seconds ago
Red Lobster Lawsuit Over Sustainability Claims to Proceed
Options Trading Activity Indicates Bearish Sentiment for Accenture
1 min ago
Options Trading Activity Indicates Bearish Sentiment for Accenture
Latest Headlines
World News
Missouri Pays $250,000 for Senator Hawley's Open Records Law Violation
13 seconds
Missouri Pays $250,000 for Senator Hawley's Open Records Law Violation
2024: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
13 seconds
2024: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
2024 KP Challenge: A Unique Trio of Races Now Open for Registration
20 seconds
2024 KP Challenge: A Unique Trio of Races Now Open for Registration
2024 KP Challenge: A Trio of Races Opens Registration in Minnesota
40 seconds
2024 KP Challenge: A Trio of Races Opens Registration in Minnesota
Metamora Emerges Victorious at the 49th Jack Tosh Holiday Classic
42 seconds
Metamora Emerges Victorious at the 49th Jack Tosh Holiday Classic
The NFL's Global Reach: A Melting Pot of Talent
47 seconds
The NFL's Global Reach: A Melting Pot of Talent
Coloradans' New Year Goals for 2024: Analysis and Insights
1 min
Coloradans' New Year Goals for 2024: Analysis and Insights
University of Minnesota Gophers Eye NCAA Tournament and Big Ten Success
2 mins
University of Minnesota Gophers Eye NCAA Tournament and Big Ten Success
Pittsburgh Steelers Reinforce Secondary with Veteran Patrick Peterson
2 mins
Pittsburgh Steelers Reinforce Secondary with Veteran Patrick Peterson
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
13 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app