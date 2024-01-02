Dish Network Corp: A Look at the Stock’s Performance and Future
Following a slight rise at the commencement of the trading session on December 29, 2024, Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) saw a 1.94% upsurge from the preceding session, initiating at a stock price of $5.64. The stock price ebbed and flowed throughout the day, peaking at $5.965 and dwindling to a low of $5.57, before settling at $5.66. The company’s shares have oscillated in a 52-week price range of $3.21 to $15.98.
Financial Performance and Ownership
Over the recent five years, Dish Network has experienced a sales growth of 3.67%, albeit the average annual earnings per share (EPS) was prominently negative at -89.92%. As of now, the company is home to 14,200 employees and boasts a gross margin of +27.53%, an operating margin of +12.26%, and a pretax margin of +18.61%. A significant portion of the company’s ownership is held by insiders at 53.83%, while institutional ownership stands at 45.98%. The company’s financial transactions reveal sales by executives, the most recent being on August 11 where 47 shares were sold at $8.20 each.
Fiscal Report and Predictions
The company’s fiscal report released on September 29, 2023, showed an EPS of -$0.26, falling short of the consensus estimate of $0.05. The net margin stood at +13.81% and the return on equity was 13.76%. Analysts have foreseen an EPS of -0.15 for the ongoing fiscal year and a striking -89.92% for the subsequent year. Dish Network’s quick ratio lies at 0.44, with a price to sales ratio of 0.20. The diluted EPS is 1.87, projected to be -0.02 in the next quarter and -0.43 in the ensuing year.
Trading Volume and Volatility
Over the past 5 days, Dish Network’s average volume was 17.87 million shares, marking an increase from the year-to-date volume of 9.79 million shares. The stock’s volatility metrics indicate a historical volatility of 55.70% for the preceding 14 days, which is lower than the 92.47% over the past 100 days. The 50-day Moving Average for the stock is $4.33, and the 200-day Moving Average is $6.30. The company’s current market capitalization stands at 3.08 billion, with total sales amounting to 16,679 M and income totaling 2,303 M.
On another note, Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) is scheduled to be delisted and replaced by EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective January 2, 2024. This comes following EchoStar’s acquisition of DISH Network expected to conclude around the same date.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments