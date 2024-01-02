Dish Network Corp: A Look at the Stock’s Performance and Future

Following a slight rise at the commencement of the trading session on December 29, 2024, Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) saw a 1.94% upsurge from the preceding session, initiating at a stock price of $5.64. The stock price ebbed and flowed throughout the day, peaking at $5.965 and dwindling to a low of $5.57, before settling at $5.66. The company’s shares have oscillated in a 52-week price range of $3.21 to $15.98.

Financial Performance and Ownership

Over the recent five years, Dish Network has experienced a sales growth of 3.67%, albeit the average annual earnings per share (EPS) was prominently negative at -89.92%. As of now, the company is home to 14,200 employees and boasts a gross margin of +27.53%, an operating margin of +12.26%, and a pretax margin of +18.61%. A significant portion of the company’s ownership is held by insiders at 53.83%, while institutional ownership stands at 45.98%. The company’s financial transactions reveal sales by executives, the most recent being on August 11 where 47 shares were sold at $8.20 each.

Fiscal Report and Predictions

The company’s fiscal report released on September 29, 2023, showed an EPS of -$0.26, falling short of the consensus estimate of $0.05. The net margin stood at +13.81% and the return on equity was 13.76%. Analysts have foreseen an EPS of -0.15 for the ongoing fiscal year and a striking -89.92% for the subsequent year. Dish Network’s quick ratio lies at 0.44, with a price to sales ratio of 0.20. The diluted EPS is 1.87, projected to be -0.02 in the next quarter and -0.43 in the ensuing year.

Trading Volume and Volatility

Over the past 5 days, Dish Network’s average volume was 17.87 million shares, marking an increase from the year-to-date volume of 9.79 million shares. The stock’s volatility metrics indicate a historical volatility of 55.70% for the preceding 14 days, which is lower than the 92.47% over the past 100 days. The 50-day Moving Average for the stock is $4.33, and the 200-day Moving Average is $6.30. The company’s current market capitalization stands at 3.08 billion, with total sales amounting to 16,679 M and income totaling 2,303 M.

On another note, Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) is scheduled to be delisted and replaced by EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective January 2, 2024. This comes following EchoStar’s acquisition of DISH Network expected to conclude around the same date.