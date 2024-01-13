Discussing Money in Relationships: A Path Toward Financial Growth

The importance of financial discussions within relationships is often overlooked, but financial psychologist Bradley Klontz, a member of CNBC’s Financial Advisor Council, has emphasized the necessity of such dialogue. He argues that such discussions can lead to growth and understanding, debunking the common misconception that money talks should be avoided in relationships.

The Stigma Surrounding Money Talks

Nearly two-thirds of couples surveyed recently consider themselves financially incompatible. This perceived incompatibility often leads to discomfort around financial discussions and sometimes, financial infidelity. The latter being instances where individuals hide purchases from their partner. This reluctance to engage in money talks isn’t unfounded—money remains a significant stressor in people’s lives. However, Klontz argues that overcoming this stigma requires vulnerability and challenging biases and myths about money that are often deeply ingrained, many times rooted in childhood experiences.

Inheritance of Financial Anxiety

Financial anxiety is often passed down from generation to generation, further entrenching the discomfort around money discussions. Dodging these discussions can lead to worsening financial situations. With seven out of ten Americans feeling stressed about finances, Klontz reassures that struggling with money is a common experience, not an isolated incident. The key is to face these issues head-on, together, to promote better financial outcomes.

Broader Impacts of Money Shame

Money shame doesn’t only affect romantic relationships. It extends into friendships, family dynamics, and professional settings. One positive development in recent years is the increasing adoption of pay transparency in workplaces, which has been shown to improve employee satisfaction and performance. By promoting open discussions about money, we can destigmatize financial matters and equip individuals with the knowledge and confidence to improve their financial futures.