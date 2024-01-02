en English
Business

Discovery Capital Management's Macro Hedge Fund Posts 48% Gain Amid Challenging Market

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:32 am EST
Discovery Capital Management’s Macro Hedge Fund Posts 48% Gain Amid Challenging Market

In a year that proved challenging for macro hedge funds, Discovery Capital Management’s fund emerged as one of the top performers, posting a robust 48% gain. Spearheaded by Rob Citrone, the $1.5 billion fund’s impressive success was primarily driven by strategic long positions in Latin American equities and sovereign bonds, the US credit markets, and a combination of long and short positions in financial stocks. This remarkable turnaround comes after the fund recorded a 29% loss in 2022.

A Tough Year for Macro Hedge Funds

The past year was marked by a volatile trading environment for macro hedge funds. Central banks globally ratcheted up interest rates, and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sent shock waves through the rate markets. On average, macro hedge funds saw their performance dip by 0.4% through November of the previous year, according to Bloomberg data.

Rob Citrone’s Expert Leadership

Rob Citrone, a former employee of Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management, is often known as a ‘Tiger cub.’ He founded Discovery Capital Management in 1999 and has since led the fund through numerous market fluctuations. Under his expert leadership, Discovery Capital Management has seen its macro hedge fund significantly outperform its peers during a challenging year.

Staying Silent on Success

Despite the standout performance, Discovery Capital Management has chosen not to comment on the fund’s success. This silence underscores the fund’s focus on its long-term strategy rather than individual yearly performances. As the trading environment continues to evolve, the fund’s performance in the coming year will be closely watched by investors and market analysts alike.

Business Finance United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

