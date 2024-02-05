Discover's CFO John Greene to Present at UBS Financial Services Conference

John Greene, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Discover Financial Services, is set to take center stage at the UBS Financial Services Conference on February 26, 2024. The conference, a high-profile event in the finance industry, will commence at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with Greene's presentation eagerly anticipated by attendees and industry experts alike.

Global Access through Live Webcast

To ensure a broad audience reach, Discover Financial Services has arranged for a live webcast of Greene's presentation. The webcast link will be conveniently posted on Discover's Investor Relations website on the day of the conference. Furthermore, for those unable to tune in to the live event, a replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the conference on the same web address.

Discover Financial Services: A Leader in Digital Banking and Payments

Discover Financial Services, a leading figure in the U.S. financial services landscape, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DFS. The company, established in 1986, has evolved into one of the country's largest card issuers. Its portfolio, beyond its flagship Discover card, includes an array of financial products such as private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and a variety of banking accounts including checking, savings, and certificates of deposit.

In addition to its domestic services, Discover Financial Services operates the Discover Global Network. This network includes the Discover Network, PULSE, a respected ATM/debit network, and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in numerous countries worldwide.