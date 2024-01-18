Discover Financial Services Q4 Earnings: Increase in Card Loans and Delinquencies

Discover Financial Services (DFS) disclosed a less than stellar Q4 earnings report, signaling a growth in card loans and an increase in delinquency rates. The company's Chief Financial Officer, John Greene, noted that while charge-offs escalated, they remained within the anticipated range. Despite a slight fall in payments from the previous quarter, rates were still higher than those recorded in 2019.

Deposits and Volumes Surge Amid Increased Delinquencies

The report showed a remarkable 21% year-over-year increase in consumer deposits, with direct-to-consumer balances witnessing a significant upturn. PULSE volumes experienced a 19% surge, primarily driven by an increase in debit transaction volumes. However, the 30-day delinquency rate on credit card loans rose to 3.9%, while total charge-offs were 4.1%, marking an uptick from the previous year's figures.

Provision for Credit Losses Raised Amid Anticipated Charge-offs

Discover Financial Services increased its provision for credit losses to $1.9 billion, preparing for a possibility that card charge-offs might cross the 5% threshold this year. This comes in the wake of a disappointing Q4 net income of $388 million, or $1.54 per share, falling short of analysts' expectations. Consequently, Discover Financial shares plummeted 7.2% to $100.90 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Company Plans Amid Decreasing Shares

With a 15% increase in total loans throughout 2023, the company projects a flat growth rate in the coming period. Discover Financial Services also revealed plans to potentially sell their student loan business, with a deal expected to be finalized in the second half of the year. As shares dropped nearly 9% following the earnings release, the company's management intends to target new account growth, projecting charge-offs to plateau and decrease from 2025 onwards.