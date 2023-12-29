Direct Stock Trading vs. Fund Certificates: Which is the Better Long-Term Investment Option?

Investing in the stock market is an endeavor that requires careful consideration and strategy. With a myriad of investment options available, it becomes essential to understand the nuances of each to make an informed decision. A query from Bui Van Dien, a prospective investor nearing 40, brings these considerations to light. Dien is contemplating investing VND10 million (US$400) monthly in stocks and seeks advice on the better option for long-term investment: trading stocks directly or purchasing fund certificates.

Direct Stock Trading vs. Fund Certificates: A Comparative Overview

Pham Le Duy Nhan, Head of Portfolio Management at Vietcombank Fund Management Company Limited (VCBF), provides a detailed comparison between these two investment avenues. Both stock trading and fund certificates are forms of financial market investment that do not offer fixed interest rates. However, they differ in several aspects, including the minimum capital required, portfolio management, transaction timing and fees, and liquidity.

Direct stock trading requires a minimum of 100 shares per transaction and demands independent research from the investor. This investment route is susceptible to daily price fluctuations, making it a higher-risk option. On the other hand, fund certificates offer a lower entry barrier and are managed by finance experts. The transactions for these funds occur less frequently, providing a more stable investment landscape.

Investment Strategies for Long-Term Investors

When it comes to long-term investment, the choice between direct stock trading and fund certificates largely depends on the individual’s risk tolerance and financial expertise. Individuals with a high risk tolerance and a solid understanding of finance, who can monitor the market regularly, may find direct stock trading more fitting. Meanwhile, those with less time for research and a preference for diversification should consider mutual funds.

Nhan recommends the Risk Tolerance Ratio formula to guide asset allocation. According to this formula, a 40-year-old investor should allocate 60% of their assets to higher-risk investments (like direct stock trading) and the remaining 40% to safer options (like fund certificates).

Understanding Mutual Funds

Mutual funds offer individual investors an accessible pathway to diversified, professionally-managed investments. These funds consist of money pooled together from many individual investors to invest according to the fund’s objectives. A professional investment manager oversees the fund, buying and selling a wide range of securities like stocks and bonds across various companies, industries, and geographies. Mutual funds come in many varieties, offering investors a choice to align with their risk tolerance and financial goals.