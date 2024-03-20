Digital Lending Surge: Q3 Disbursement Volume Up 12%, Value Soars 46%

The Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) released its ninth edition of the FACETS report on Wednesday, March 20, detailing significant growth in digital lending during the third quarter of fiscal year 2023-24. With a 12% increase in disbursement volume and a 46% jump in value, the sector's expansion underscores the rapidly evolving landscape of digital finance.

Unpacking Growth: Volume and Value Insights

According to the FACETS report, the digital lending sector witnessed a substantial rise in loan disbursements, reaching 2.5 crore loans totaling ₹33,922 crore in Q3 FY23-24. This year-on-year growth is attributed to several factors, including technological advancements, increased consumer trust in digital financial services, and broader financial inclusion efforts. The average ticket size for loans during this period was ₹11,945, indicating a diversification in the nature and purpose of digital loans.

Women’s Participation and Company Profitability

One of the report's standout findings was the emphasis on women's participation in digital lending. With 12% of loans disbursed to women, initiatives aimed at gender inclusion are beginning to bear fruit. Furthermore, the profitability of FACE member companies is noteworthy, with 80% reporting profits. This financial health is crucial for sustaining the momentum of digital lending growth and fostering innovation within the sector.

Assets Under Management and Portfolio Composition

The assets under management (AUM) of FACE member companies stood at ₹41,220 crore as of December 2024, with two-thirds of the portfolio on-balance sheet. Companies owning Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) constituted 76% of the on-balance AUM, highlighting the significant role of NBFCs in the digital lending ecosystem. The report's insights into the portfolio composition and AUM demonstrate the sector's robust foundation and potential for future growth.

The surge in digital lending captured by the FACETS report reflects a dynamic and growing sector poised for further expansion. With significant contributions to financial inclusion, especially among women, and a strong profitability outlook for member companies, the future of digital lending looks promising. This growth narrative not only underscores the resilience and adaptability of the fintech sector but also highlights the critical role of digital finance in shaping the future of banking and lending.