Digital Leap: Mandatory E-Insurance Policies from April 1, Revolutionizing Policy Management

If you decide to buy insurance after April 1, your insurer will issue the policy only in digital form. This is in line with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's Protection of Policyholders' Interests regulations that make it mandatory for insurers to issue policies in dematerialised form. The transition to e-insurance accounts marks a significant shift in how policyholders will manage their insurance portfolios, promising enhanced efficiency, security, and accessibility.

Advertisment

Understanding E-Insurance Accounts

Like dematerialised or paperless shares, the e-insurance account framework involves issuing and holding policies in digital form. Most private insurers already open e-insurance accounts for policyholders. This belongs to policyholders who can choose to buy and hold other policies in electronic form. Now, the regulator has made it mandatory for insurance companies to issue only digital policies from April 1. However, there is provision for holding policies in physical form under exceptional circumstances.

Opening an E-Insurance Account

Advertisment

An e-insurance account can be opened at the time of buying a fresh policy, which will then be credited to the account. Insurers will facilitate the entire process for converting existing, physical insurance policies into electronic form. One e-insurance account will host policies across insurers and segments, simplifying policy management and eliminating the need to undergo the KYC process repeatedly for different policies.

Benefits for Policyholders and Their Families

You can keep track of all your policies – life, health, and motor – in a single account. This consolidation enables easy updates to personal details across policies and ensures timely renewal reminders. For family members, an e-insurance account eliminates the risk of misplacing policy documents, simplifying access to policy benefits in the policyholder's absence. This innovation in policy management represents a forward step in leveraging technology to enhance the insurance landscape.

This shift towards digital insurance policies reflects a broader trend of digitalization in financial services, aiming to promote greater transparency, efficiency, and convenience for consumers. As policyholders and insurers navigate this transition, the benefits of digital policy management are expected to redefine insurance practices, offering a glimpse into the future of personal finance management.