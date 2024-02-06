Diana Shipping Inc. Set to Unveil Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Global shipping heavyweight, Diana Shipping Inc., has declared that it will unveil its financial performance for the fourth fiscal quarter and the entire year ended on December 31, 2023. The release of these crucial figures is slated for before the U.S. financial markets open their doors on February 23, 2024.

Unveiling Financial Milestones

The company's management, in a bid to ensure transparency and facilitate investor knowledge, plans to conduct a conference call and webcast at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time on the same day. This exercise aims to delve into the financial figures and provide a comprehensive understanding of the company's performance over the stated period.

Accessing the Financial Discourse

Investors interested in gaining insights into the company's performance can access the webcast via the company's website or by telephone. To aid the process of comprehension, an investor presentation will be available on the website during the webcast.

30-Day Replay Window

Understanding that time constraints might limit some investors, the company has ensured that a replay of the webcast, as well as a telephone replay, will be accessible for a period of 30 days post the event.

Diana Shipping Inc. has carved a niche for itself in the global shipping industry, specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The company provides shipping transportation services, using its fleet of dry bulk vessels to transport commodities like iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials across global shipping routes. It typically engages in short to medium-term time charters for its shipping services.