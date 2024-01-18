DHT Holdings Projects a Promising Business Outlook for 2024

Crude oil tanker giant, DHT Holdings, Inc., has offered a promising business update for the year 2024. The company, known for its international fleet of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment, projects an average Profit & Loss (P&L) break-even level for its fleet at $27,500 per day. This level serves as a crucial benchmark for generating net income and enabling the payment of dividends to shareholders.

Lowering the Cash Break-Even Levels

The company has successfully managed to trim down the estimated cash break-even levels for the fleet to $18,600 per day overall, and to a significantly lower $13,800 per day for vessels operating in the spot market. This reduction in break-even levels was achieved by deploying liquidity from their cheapest debt source, the ING revolving credit facility. This move allowed DHT Holdings to prepay the scheduled installments for 2024 under the Nordea credit facility.

The cash break-even levels encapsulate all true cash costs, including debt repayment, interest, operating expenses, administrative expenses, and maintenance capital expenditures. This comprehensive evaluation of costs ensures the company's financial health and stability.

Commitment to Shareholders

DHT Holdings has pledged to distribute 100% of ordinary net income in quarterly cash dividends to its shareholders. The company foresees discretionary cash flow post-dividends to approximate $76 million for 2024. This cash flow is earmarked for fleet investment or other general corporate purposes.

President & CEO, Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, conveyed an optimistic view of the market. Harfjeld cited growth in oil demand, increased transportation distances, and a limited supply of new ships as contributing factors to the positive market outlook. DHT Holdings' business model is rooted in premium revenue generation, competitive cost structure, solid balance sheet, and clear capital allocation policy. The company's strategic market exposure, counter-cyclical investment philosophy, and transparent corporate governance have been instrumental in its success.