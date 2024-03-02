Dhanashree Electronics Welcomes Surya Prakash Toshniwal as New CFO, Boosts Financial Strategy

Dhanashree Electronics Limited has officially announced the appointment of Mr. Surya Prakash Toshniwal as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), marking a significant stride in enhancing its financial strategy and operations. Effective from March 2, 2024, Mr. Toshniwal brings to the table an impressive tenure of 50 years in accountancy and finance, a background that is anticipated to steer Dhanashree Electronics towards new heights of financial efficiency and compliance.

Advertisment

Comprehensive Financial Expertise

Mr. Toshniwal, a University of Calcutta alumnus, is not new to the challenges and intricacies of managing corporate finances. His extensive experience encompasses a broad spectrum of financial functions such as maintaining daily accounts, liaising with banking institutions, and managing both short-term and long-term funding needs. His appointment is seen as a pivotal move for Dhanashree Electronics, aiming to solidify its financial foundation and streamline operations in a competitive landscape. Read more about Mr. Toshniwal's background and expertise.

Strategic Financial Management

Advertisment

At the heart of Mr. Toshniwal's appointment is the mission to enhance Dhanashree Electronics' financial management capabilities. This includes not only the day-to-day financial operations but also strategic fund arrangements and compliance with statutory requirements which are crucial for the company's growth and sustainability. His role will involve close collaboration with the company’s bankers, financial institutions, and management team to ensure optimal financial health and regulatory compliance.

Ensuring Compliance and Enhancing Performance

Mr. Toshniwal’s responsibilities extend beyond traditional financial management. He is tasked with ensuring the company's adherence to various statutory requirements, including tax payments, record maintenance under different acts, and compliance with insider trading and corporate disclosure policies. Furthermore, his role in providing Management Information Systems (MIS) and following up on outstanding dues from customers highlights a comprehensive approach to financial oversight that is expected to significantly contribute to Dhanashree Electronics' overall performance and success.

With Mr. Surya Prakash Toshniwal at the helm of its financial department, Dhanashree Electronics Limited is set to navigate the complex financial waters with greater precision and foresight. His wealth of experience and strategic approach to financial management are valuable assets that promise to reinforce the company’s financial standing and drive its growth in the competitive electronics industry. As the company embraces this new chapter, stakeholders and customers alike have high expectations for the positive changes and advancements Mr. Toshniwal will bring to the organization.