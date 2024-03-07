Dexterra Group Acquires CMI, Expands IFM Platform in US, Announces Robust 2023 Financials

On February 29, 2024, Dexterra Group announced the strategic acquisition of CMI Management LLC (CMI), a leading Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) business based in Alexandria, Virginia.

This acquisition, valued at USD 23 million, significantly enhances Dexterra's IFM platform in the United States, leveraging CMI's extensive contracts worth approximately USD 50 million annually. This move aligns with Dexterra's growth strategy, aiming to bolster its presence across federal government agencies and commercial sectors.

Strategic Expansion and Financial Highlights

Dexterra's foray into the US market through the acquisition of CMI marks a significant milestone in its expansion strategy. The addition of CMI's robust contract backlog promises to strengthen Dexterra's market position, offering a broader service portfolio to a wider client base. Financially, Dexterra reported a commendable performance for the year ended December 31, 2023, with IFM revenues reaching 331.9 million, an 18.8% increase from the previous year, primarily due to new sales growth in various sectors. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a notable rise, amounting to 19.0 million, a 40.2% uplift from 2022, showcasing improved profitability and efficient cost management.

Operational Excellence and Future Outlook

The acquisition's timing is opportune, coinciding with Dexterra's impressive annual operational analysis for 2023. The company's strategic focus on execution, cost management, and contract pricing adjustments has yielded significant profitability increases. Looking ahead, Dexterra anticipates continued revenue growth and operational improvements across its business segments, including Workforce Accommodations, Forestry, Energy Services (WAFES), and Modular Solutions, despite facing challenges in the latter due to project delays and subcontractor issues.

Enhanced Liquidity and Capital Resources

To support its strategic initiatives and growth trajectory, Dexterra successfully amended its credit facility, extending the maturity date to September 7, 2026, with an available limit of 260 million. This financial maneuver enhances the company's liquidity and capital resources, positioning it well for future investments and operational needs. The decrease in debt from the third quarter of 2023 highlights Dexterra's effective cash management and operational efficiency, promising a stable and prosperous path forward.

As Dexterra integrates CMI into its operations and continues to navigate the dynamic market landscape, this strategic acquisition not only signifies a pivotal expansion move but also fortifies its commitment to delivering exceptional integrated facilities management services. With a strengthened US presence and a robust financial foundation, Dexterra is poised for continued growth and success, reinforcing its position as a leader in the support services industry.