Business

Development Works Food Company Proposes Capital Reduction Amid Financial Challenges

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
Development Works Food Company, a prominent Riyadh-based enterprise, has recently proposed a capital reduction of SAR 90 million through a rights issue, according to a recent bourse filing. The primary motive behind this substantial capital cut is to diversify and expand the company’s array of operations. The strategic plan involves leveraging its wide-ranging brand presence across all regions of Saudi Arabia. This proposal, however, is contingent upon the approval of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

Financial Turbulence

The company’s financial trajectory in 2023 witnessed a significant shift from profitability to a net loss. For the first nine months of 2023, the company reported a net loss of SAR 1.83 million after Zakat and tax. This figure is a stark contrast to the net profit of SAR 1.50 million recorded during the same period in the previous year. This shift in financial performance indicates a challenging business environment and necessitates the proposed capital reduction.

Revenue Decline

Along with the decline in profitability, the company’s revenue also took a hit. It dropped by 10.10% to SAR 70.73 million in comparison to SAR 78.77 million in the previous year. This decline in revenue underscores the need for strategic diversification and expansion, which the company aims to achieve through the proposed capital reduction.

Future Outlook

The company’s decision to diversify and expand could be interpreted as a strategic move to navigate through the challenging financial landscape. It is a testament to the company’s resilience and its commitment to uphold its brand presence in all regions of Saudi Arabia. The outcome of the EGM and the subsequent implementation of the capital reduction will play a pivotal role in shaping the company’s future direction.

Business Finance Saudi Arabia
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

