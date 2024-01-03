en English
Business

Development Works Food Co. Proposes Capital Increase for Strategic Expansion

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Development Works Food Co. Proposes Capital Increase for Strategic Expansion

In a strategic move to diversify and expand its operations, Development Works Food Co., a Saudi Arabian firm, has proposed a capital increase through a rights issue, announced in a board meeting held on January 2, 2024. This proposed capital hike amounts to a substantial 90 million Saudi Riyals, aimed to propel the company’s brands to all regions within the Kingdom.

Integrating Expansion with Long-Term Objectives

The decision to bolster capital is inextricably linked to the company’s long-term objectives and future aspirations. This rights issue will be available to shareholders who are registered in the company’s books at the depository center by the end of the second trading day post the extraordinary general assembly that decides on the capital increase.

Regulatory Approvals and Official Procedures

However, this proposed capital increase is contingent upon approval from relevant official authorities and the extraordinary general assembly. The company has expressed its intention to appoint a financial advisor for the offering, vowing to make a subsequent announcement once the application for the capital increase is formally submitted to the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

Parallel Developments and Strategic Investments

In a parallel development, C&D Foods, the pet food division of ABP Food Group, is investing €48 million in its facility in Edgeworthstown, Ireland. This investment is projected to inflate the site’s production capacity by 25%, backed by Enterprise Ireland. Since 2006, the company has already invested €118 million at the plant, asserting its position as a leading European manufacturer of private-label pet food. This new investment is designed to cater to the burgeoning demand for pet food and capitalize on the trend of consumers favoring pouched pet food for smaller companion animals. It also promises the creation of new skilled jobs and positive economic development in the local community.

0
Business Finance Saudi Arabia
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

