Development Works Food Co. Proposes Capital Increase for Strategic Expansion

In a strategic move to diversify and expand its operations, Development Works Food Co., a Saudi Arabian firm, has proposed a capital increase through a rights issue, announced in a board meeting held on January 2, 2024. This proposed capital hike amounts to a substantial 90 million Saudi Riyals, aimed to propel the company’s brands to all regions within the Kingdom.

Integrating Expansion with Long-Term Objectives

The decision to bolster capital is inextricably linked to the company’s long-term objectives and future aspirations. This rights issue will be available to shareholders who are registered in the company’s books at the depository center by the end of the second trading day post the extraordinary general assembly that decides on the capital increase.

Regulatory Approvals and Official Procedures

However, this proposed capital increase is contingent upon approval from relevant official authorities and the extraordinary general assembly. The company has expressed its intention to appoint a financial advisor for the offering, vowing to make a subsequent announcement once the application for the capital increase is formally submitted to the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

Parallel Developments and Strategic Investments

In a parallel development, C&D Foods, the pet food division of ABP Food Group, is investing €48 million in its facility in Edgeworthstown, Ireland. This investment is projected to inflate the site’s production capacity by 25%, backed by Enterprise Ireland. Since 2006, the company has already invested €118 million at the plant, asserting its position as a leading European manufacturer of private-label pet food. This new investment is designed to cater to the burgeoning demand for pet food and capitalize on the trend of consumers favoring pouched pet food for smaller companion animals. It also promises the creation of new skilled jobs and positive economic development in the local community.