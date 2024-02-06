Deutsche Bank Predicts 45% Rebound for Chinese Auto Stock Amid Market Turmoil

In a recent financial analysis, Deutsche Bank has upgraded Chinese automaker, Li Auto, to a 'Buy' rating, forecasting a 45% rebound for the auto stock amid a turbulent market scenario. The bank's analysts have reduced the 12-month price target for Li Auto, yet believe in a promising future for the company in the upcoming quarters.

Positive Outlook Despite Market Challenges

Deutsche Bank acknowledges the challenges faced by China ADRs and global Electric Vehicle (EV) stocks in the current market rout. However, in the case of Li Auto, the bank analysts see a robust product pipeline and attractive valuation, indicating a positive outlook on the stock's recovery.

Product Pipeline and Sales Forecast

Li Auto's upcoming product cycle includes the launch of the L6 mid-large SUV and other new models. Deutsche Bank has projected a total of 625,000 deliveries for Li Auto in 2024, which would mean a significant 66% YoY increase in sales.

Broader Financial Commentary

This analysis is part of a wider financial commentary that includes various services and products such as credit cards, loans, banking, mortgages, insurance, credit monitoring, personal finance, small business services, taxes, and help for those with low credit scores. The commentary also covers investment opportunities like IRA accounts, Roth IRA accounts, investing apps, stock trading platforms, robo-advisors, index funds, mutual funds, ETFs, and bonds.