en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Deutsche Bank-Commerzbank Merger Speculation Reignites Amid German Government’s Fundraising Efforts

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Deutsche Bank-Commerzbank Merger Speculation Reignites Amid German Government’s Fundraising Efforts

Five years on from the previous failed merger attempt, whispers are growing louder around Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank potentially merging. With the German government seeking to generate funds, the speculation has intensified. Several options are being explored, including the sale of stakes in various companies, and though the sale of its 15% stake in Commerzbank isn’t imminent, Finance Minister Christian Lindner seems receptive to the idea of divesting, with a preference for the government to exit its position.

Rumors on the Rise

For Deutsche Bank, a merger with Commerzbank could offer a more diversified and stable earnings base, a move away from its inherently volatile investment banking sector. Internally, discussions have ramped up regarding possible acquisitions, with Commerzbank emerging as a likely candidate. Despite the absence of current negotiations, the concept of merging appears to be closer to being reconsidered.

Market Reactions and Challenges

As the discussions stir, Deutsche Bank’s shares have seen a fall, while Commerzbank’s have remained stable. The respective valuations of the banks currently stand at €25 billion and €14 billion. However, a merger would not be without its challenges, including Deutsche Bank’s low valuation, potential asset markdowns, and possibly job cuts. Deutsche Bank’s Chairman, Alexander Wynaendts, has previously demonstrated readiness for mergers and acquisitions. However, analysts deem a significant transaction as unlikely in the near term due to the various hurdles.

A Historical Stake and Future Plans

Germany’s stake in Commerzbank, dating back to the 2008 financial crisis, remains unprofitable for the government. As part of the plans to raise funds by selling company stakes, up to €4 billion could be funneled into Deutsche Bahn, the state-owned rail company. Additionally, Commerzbank has also been considered a merger partner for UniCredit, which already has a presence in Germany through HVB, although the Ukraine conflict disrupted talks.

While the German finance ministry and Commerzbank have remained tight-lipped, and Deutsche Bank has declined to comment on the matter, the air is thick with speculation. The potential merger’s implications on the financial landscape, particularly the forex market, could be significant. Hence, traders and investors are advised to stay vigilant.

0
Business Finance Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Aqniet Capital LLC Sweeps Up Majority Shares in Globaltrans Invest Plc
A seismic shift in the world of freight rail operations is in the making. Kazakhstan’s Aqniet Capital LLC, helmed by businessman Kairat Itemgenov, has acquired all shares owned by the three principal shareholders of Globaltrans Invest Plc. This acquisition has led to the indirect ownership of 26.19% of the Russian freight rail operator’s issued share
Aqniet Capital LLC Sweeps Up Majority Shares in Globaltrans Invest Plc
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd's Shares Surge Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
4 mins ago
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd's Shares Surge Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
Poppy Jasper International Film Festival: A Celebration of Diversity and Local Gemstone
4 mins ago
Poppy Jasper International Film Festival: A Celebration of Diversity and Local Gemstone
Perth Insolvency Professional Simon Theobald Named New CEO of Ten Sixty Four
17 seconds ago
Perth Insolvency Professional Simon Theobald Named New CEO of Ten Sixty Four
Johannesburg Stock Exchange Navigates Global Trend of Declining Listings
2 mins ago
Johannesburg Stock Exchange Navigates Global Trend of Declining Listings
Avon Protection PLC Wins Multi-Million Euro Contract with German Navy
3 mins ago
Avon Protection PLC Wins Multi-Million Euro Contract with German Navy
Latest Headlines
World News
Conor Bradley: Liverpool's Rising Star Earns High Praise
21 seconds
Conor Bradley: Liverpool's Rising Star Earns High Praise
'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer's Trailer Released
3 mins
'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer's Trailer Released
Angelo Mathews Criticises Former Selection Panel, Eyes T20 World Cup
4 mins
Angelo Mathews Criticises Former Selection Panel, Eyes T20 World Cup
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
4 mins
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
4 mins
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
Bill Belichick: An NFL Legend Charts His Next Course
5 mins
Bill Belichick: An NFL Legend Charts His Next Course
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate
5 mins
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
8 mins
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
8 mins
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
9 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app