en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Deutsche Bank AG to Issue 50,000 Securities Under X-markets Programme

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:34 am EST
Deutsche Bank AG to Issue 50,000 Securities Under X-markets Programme

Deutsche Bank AG has announced its intention to issue 50,000 Securities under its X-markets Programme, marking a significant step in its public offer initially proposing up to 500,000 Certificates. Each Certificate, priced at an Issue Price of USD 100.00, reflects a strategic move by the banking giant. This issuance is in line with the Final Terms that were detailed on 5 December 2023, with the actual Issue Date for the Certificates marked as 2 January 2024.

Submission for Trading and Listing

For further trading and listing purposes, applications have been submitted to list these Securities on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and for their trading on the Euro-MTF market. This move indicates Deutsche Bank’s continued commitment to expanding its presence and visibility in international financial markets.

Previous Communications Remain Applicable

Deutsche Bank has clarified that any existing information that has not been updated or amended in this notice is to be considered as still applicable and unchanged from previous communications. This ensures continuity and stability in terms of the bank’s financial communication and investor relations.

Other Noteworthy Developments

DB ETC plc, a Deutsche Bank entity, announced the issuance of ETC Securities for two of its series – Xtrackers Physical Gold EUR Hedged ETC and Xtrackers Physical Silver EUR Hedged ETC. This follows the bank’s recent coordination of the stabilization period for Metropolitan Life Global Funding I securities, in which it played a key role alongside other banks including BARC, DB, HSBC, and RBCCM.

0
Business Finance
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Remarkable Surge in Electric Power Stocks on Moscow Exchange (MOEX)

By BNN Correspondents

Colt CZ Group Expands into Larger Weapon Systems with Mk 47 Acquisition

By Nitish Verma

Sechaba Brewery Holdings Announces Closed Period Ahead of Financial Results Publication

By Hadeel Hashem

Bravo Property Fund Announces Partial Bond Repayment Amid Euro Zone Yield Fluctuations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Allianz SE Announces Tender Offer and New Notes Issuance in Strategic ...
@Business · 1 min
Allianz SE Announces Tender Offer and New Notes Issuance in Strategic ...
heart comment 0
SmartCella Appoints Dr. Nina Bauer as Chief Business Officer to Accelerate US Expansion

By Nitish Verma

SmartCella Appoints Dr. Nina Bauer as Chief Business Officer to Accelerate US Expansion
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc Announces NAVs and Bank Debt Facilities

By Waqas Arain

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc Announces NAVs and Bank Debt Facilities
US Venture Capital Activity Takes A Hit in 2023, Optimism For 2024 Rebound

By BNN Correspondents

US Venture Capital Activity Takes A Hit in 2023, Optimism For 2024 Rebound
Nu Skin Enterprises Experiences Stock Price Fluctuation: A Comprehensive Financial Analysis

By BNN Correspondents

Nu Skin Enterprises Experiences Stock Price Fluctuation: A Comprehensive Financial Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
No Risk of Militant Attacks in Upcoming Election, Assures Bangladesh's Counter-Terrorism Chief
58 seconds
No Risk of Militant Attacks in Upcoming Election, Assures Bangladesh's Counter-Terrorism Chief
Wales' Healthcare System Faces Significant Hurdles in 2024: An In-depth Look
2 mins
Wales' Healthcare System Faces Significant Hurdles in 2024: An In-depth Look
Routine Maintenance Alters Tap Water Characteristics in Boynton Beach
2 mins
Routine Maintenance Alters Tap Water Characteristics in Boynton Beach
Newport County: A Weekend of Resolutions and Revelations
2 mins
Newport County: A Weekend of Resolutions and Revelations
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
3 mins
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
3 mins
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
3 mins
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
4 mins
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
4 mins
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
9 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app