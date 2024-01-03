Deutsche Bank AG to Issue 50,000 Securities Under X-markets Programme

Deutsche Bank AG has announced its intention to issue 50,000 Securities under its X-markets Programme, marking a significant step in its public offer initially proposing up to 500,000 Certificates. Each Certificate, priced at an Issue Price of USD 100.00, reflects a strategic move by the banking giant. This issuance is in line with the Final Terms that were detailed on 5 December 2023, with the actual Issue Date for the Certificates marked as 2 January 2024.

Submission for Trading and Listing

For further trading and listing purposes, applications have been submitted to list these Securities on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and for their trading on the Euro-MTF market. This move indicates Deutsche Bank’s continued commitment to expanding its presence and visibility in international financial markets.

Previous Communications Remain Applicable

Deutsche Bank has clarified that any existing information that has not been updated or amended in this notice is to be considered as still applicable and unchanged from previous communications. This ensures continuity and stability in terms of the bank’s financial communication and investor relations.

Other Noteworthy Developments

DB ETC plc, a Deutsche Bank entity, announced the issuance of ETC Securities for two of its series – Xtrackers Physical Gold EUR Hedged ETC and Xtrackers Physical Silver EUR Hedged ETC. This follows the bank’s recent coordination of the stabilization period for Metropolitan Life Global Funding I securities, in which it played a key role alongside other banks including BARC, DB, HSBC, and RBCCM.