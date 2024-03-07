Designer Brands Inc. to Unveil Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings, Host Conference Call

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), a global leader in footwear and accessories design, production, and retail, announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on March 21, 2024. The management team will conduct a conference call at 8:30 am ET to discuss the earnings details.

Anticipated Earnings Release

Investors and analysts are keen to participate in the upcoming conference call to gain insights into Designer Brands' performance in the challenging retail landscape. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 internationally, using conference ID 9110312. The earnings webcast will also be available live, with an archived version accessible until April 4, 2024, for those unable to attend the live session.

Company's Impact and Operations

Designer Brands stands out as a major player in the global footwear industry, boasting a diverse portfolio of renowned brands. Through its direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and extensive wholesale distribution, the company has successfully delivered trending footwear and accessories for various occasions.

Its commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion, alongside its efforts to support global communities through shoe donations to Soles4Souls, highlights Designer Brands' dedication to making a positive impact on the planet and society.

Looking Forward

As the earnings date approaches, stakeholders are eagerly awaiting the financial disclosures that will shed light on the company's operational success and strategic priorities aimed at stimulating growth and transforming its business foundation. This announcement not only reflects Designer Brands' financial health but also its ongoing commitment to innovation, sustainability, and market leadership in the footwear industry.