en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

DEN Networks Reveals Mixed Financial Performance in Q3 FY24

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:22 pm EST
DEN Networks Reveals Mixed Financial Performance in Q3 FY24

In its recent financial disclosure, DEN Networks, a renowned cable TV and broadband service provider, unveiled the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3 FY24), dated January 12, 2024. The company’s financial performance paints an intriguing mix of minor ebbs and flows, coupled with a few significant strides.

Topline and Profit Dynamics

The company’s topline, or revenue, witnessed a marginal decline of 1.43% compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. This downward trend intensified in the profit segment, with a more pronounced year-over-year (YoY) decrease of 3.53%. However, the sequential quarter comparison paints a different picture. Compared to the preceding quarter, DEN Networks experienced a 1.33% dip in revenue but managed to buck the trend with profits, registering a 3.51% increase.

Expenditure and Operating Income

On the expenditure front, the company’s selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses showed an uptick, surging by 3.14% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and by 1.68% YoY. The operating income, however, took a sharper hit, recording a significant 12.42% q-o-q decrease. Despite this quarterly slump, the operating income showcased marked year-over-year improvement, rocketing by a staggering 73.19%.

Earnings Per Share and Returns

As for the earnings per share (EPS), the figure settled at ₹0.99 for Q3 FY24, which represents a 3.88% decline from the previous year. However, DEN Networks has demonstrated a strong performance when it comes to returns. Over the past week, the company has achieved an 11.48% return, while the last six months have seen an impressive 94.29% return. The year-to-date (YTD) return stands at 13.13%.

Although the specific profit or loss figure for Q3 FY24 was not disclosed, the overall financial results reveal a complex interplay between minor declines and major strides, underlining the unpredictable nature of business performance and the financial landscape.

0
Business Finance
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Top Financial Advisors Share Advice for Young Investors
The world of investment is ever-evolving, with new opportunities and challenges emerging every day. For those starting their journey in this field, the path can often seem daunting. However, according to five top financial advisors, the journey can be made smoother and more rewarding with the right strategies and focuses. Education: The Key to a
Top Financial Advisors Share Advice for Young Investors
Easing of Financial Conditions: A Gateway to a Surge in M&A and Shareholder Returns?
11 mins ago
Easing of Financial Conditions: A Gateway to a Surge in M&A and Shareholder Returns?
Amazon Discounts Apple AirTags; Crypto Prices Surge Post Bitcoin ETFs Approval
13 mins ago
Amazon Discounts Apple AirTags; Crypto Prices Surge Post Bitcoin ETFs Approval
China's Strategic Investments in Latin America: A Move to Dominate the EV Market
6 mins ago
China's Strategic Investments in Latin America: A Move to Dominate the EV Market
Microsoft Surpasses Apple: A New Era Driven by AI
8 mins ago
Microsoft Surpasses Apple: A New Era Driven by AI
Jersey's Postal Service at a Crossroads: Navigating Change in the Digital Age
10 mins ago
Jersey's Postal Service at a Crossroads: Navigating Change in the Digital Age
Latest Headlines
World News
Guardiola's Tactical Triumph: Yaya Tour's Future at Manchester City in Jeopardy
9 seconds
Guardiola's Tactical Triumph: Yaya Tour's Future at Manchester City in Jeopardy
North American Sports: Significant Roster Changes for 2024 Season
44 seconds
North American Sports: Significant Roster Changes for 2024 Season
Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans' Undefeated Record
53 seconds
Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans' Undefeated Record
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
1 min
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
1 min
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
1 min
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
2 mins
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
2 mins
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
4 mins
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app