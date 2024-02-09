Demystifying Estate Planning: Free Workshop Series by Marsha Goetting

Marsha Goetting, a family economics specialist from Montana State University (MSU), is embarking on a free three-part estate planning series across Yellowstone, Stillwater, and Carbon counties. The workshop series commences on February 28th, with sessions in Joliet and Laurel, and concludes on February 29th in Columbus. Each session will address a distinct aspect of estate planning, offering valuable insights to attendees.

Demystifying Estate Planning in Montana

Marsha Goetting, an esteemed family economics specialist holding a Ph.D. from Montana State University (MSU), is on a mission to demystify estate planning. With expertise in financial planning, Goetting is poised to provide practical guidance on the estate planning process, helping attendees navigate the sometimes daunting terrain of securing their legacy.

The free workshop series, which will be held in Yellowstone, Stillwater, and Carbon counties, is designed to make estate planning more accessible and less intimidating. Beginning on February 28th, the series will offer sessions in Joliet and Laurel, followed by a culminating event in Columbus on February 29th. Each session will delve into a specific aspect of estate planning, ensuring that attendees leave with a comprehensive understanding of the process.

Preserving Legacies: Tools and Techniques

Goetting's workshops aim to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools necessary to create or update their estate plans effectively. Topics covered will include strategies to avoid probate court, prevent unnecessary family disputes, and protect one's family and legacy.

In addition to the workshop series, MSU Extension offices are available to provide more information and assist with RSVPs for the events. Furthermore, MSU offers a plethora of resources for individuals and families grappling with estate planning, including assistance for those with loved ones experiencing memory loss or who have passed without a will.

Empowering Communities through Education

The upcoming series is part of MSU's broader commitment to empowering communities through education. By offering this free workshop, Goetting and MSU hope to help attendees gain the confidence and knowledge needed to make informed decisions about their estates.

For those unable to attend the in-person sessions, MSU's online resources provide a wealth of information on estate planning. From avoiding common pitfalls to understanding the legal complexities involved, these resources serve as a valuable starting point for anyone looking to secure their legacy.

As the date for the workshop series approaches, interest continues to grow. Attendees can expect an engaging and informative experience, with Goetting's expertise providing a solid foundation for their estate planning journey.

With the knowledge gained from these workshops, attendees will be better equipped to make informed decisions about their estates, ultimately ensuring that their wishes are respected and their legacies protected.

