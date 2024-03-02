Delta Life Insurance Honored by Prime Minister for Outstanding Claim Payments

At the National Insurance Day-2024 event, held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), Delta Life Insurance Company stood in the spotlight, receiving a prestigious 'Commemoration Award' for its exemplary service in insurance claim payments. The award was presented by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Mrs. Adeeba Rahman, a distinguished member of Delta Life's Board of Directors and Chairperson of its Executive Committee. This recognition underscores Delta Life Insurance's significant contributions to the insurance sector, marking a milestone in its journey of financial reliability and customer service excellence.

Advertisment

Exemplary Achievement in Claim Settlements

Delta Life Insurance Company has set a benchmark in the insurance industry with its robust claim settlement record. Since its establishment, the company has disbursed over Tk 89 billion (Tk 8,900 crore) in claims, with Tk 8.5 billion (Tk 852 crore) paid out in 2023 alone. Such impressive figures not only highlight the company's commitment to its policyholders but also reflect its operational resilience. During challenging times, including the recent global pandemic, Delta Life Insurance has maintained its pledge to ensure timely financial support to its clients, reinforcing the trust and credibility among its customer base.

Leadership and Vision

Advertisment

Under the stewardship of Mrs. Adeeba Rahman, ACII, Chartered Insurer (UK), Delta Life Insurance has navigated through the evolving insurance landscape with agility and foresight. The company's leadership has been instrumental in adopting innovative approaches to service delivery, risk management, and digital transformation. This forward-thinking strategy has not only enhanced operational efficiency but also expanded its market reach, solidifying Delta Life's position as a leading life insurer in the private sector.

Implications for the Insurance Sector

The commendation of Delta Life Insurance by the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) and the Financial Institutions Division (FID) of the Ministry of Finance, endorsed by the Prime Minister's accolade, sets a new precedent for the insurance industry. It serves as a motivational beacon for other insurers to elevate their service standards, particularly in the domain of claim settlements. The recognition also underscores the importance of the insurance sector in providing financial security and stability to the citizens, highlighting its role in the broader economic framework of the country.

As Delta Life Insurance basks in the glory of its achievements, the award from the Prime Minister not only celebrates past successes but also paves the way for future endeavors. This accolade reaffirms the company's commitment to excellence and its unwavering dedication to serving its policyholders. With a legacy of reliability and a vision for innovation, Delta Life Insurance is poised to continue its trajectory of growth, setting new milestones in the insurance industry.