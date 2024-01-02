Delta Air Lines: A Snapshot of Resilience Amid Stock Price Fluctuations

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Ticker: DAL) experienced a minor dip in stock price on December 29, 2024, with opening and closing figures of $40.53 and $40.63 respectively. Despite a day’s high of $40.66 and a low of $39.975, the stock managed to remain within the 52-week range of $30.60 to $49.81.

Key Financial Performance Indicators

The Industrials sector company has demonstrated commendable sales growth of 18.85% annually over the last five years. The average earnings per share (EPS) growth of 91.42% is a testament to Delta’s strong financial performance. With a gross margin of 14.34%, an operating margin of 6.99%, and a pretax margin of 3.78%, the company’s efficiency metrics are indicative of a healthy financial landscape.

Delta Air Lines’ employee strength stands at 95,000. Insider ownership is at 0.37%, and institutional ownership at 70.69%. Recent insider transactions include a purchase of 10,000 shares at $30.75 by a director and a sale of 3,030 shares at $33.29 by the EVP & Chief People Officer.

Quarterly Financials Exceed Expectations

The company’s last quarter financials surpassed expectations with an EPS of $2.03, beating the consensus by $0.08. The net margin stood at 2.61% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Analysts predict an EPS of $0.35 for the current fiscal year and a long-term growth projection of 32.60% over the next five years.

Stock Indicators and Technical Analysis

Delta Air Lines’ stock indicators show a quick ratio of 0.39 and a price to sales ratio of 0.45, with a price to free cash flow of 21.83. The diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.29, with a forecast of 1.16 for the next quarter and 6.52 for the following year.

The stock’s technical analysis indicates a raw stochastic average of 62.17%, a decrease in historical volatility, and current resistance and support levels. Delta Air Lines commands a market capitalization of approximately $25.89 billion, with sales totaling $50,582 million and a recent quarterly profit of $15,488 million.