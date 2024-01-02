en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Delta Air Lines: A Snapshot of Resilience Amid Stock Price Fluctuations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Delta Air Lines: A Snapshot of Resilience Amid Stock Price Fluctuations

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Ticker: DAL) experienced a minor dip in stock price on December 29, 2024, with opening and closing figures of $40.53 and $40.63 respectively. Despite a day’s high of $40.66 and a low of $39.975, the stock managed to remain within the 52-week range of $30.60 to $49.81.

Key Financial Performance Indicators

The Industrials sector company has demonstrated commendable sales growth of 18.85% annually over the last five years. The average earnings per share (EPS) growth of 91.42% is a testament to Delta’s strong financial performance. With a gross margin of 14.34%, an operating margin of 6.99%, and a pretax margin of 3.78%, the company’s efficiency metrics are indicative of a healthy financial landscape.

Delta Air Lines’ employee strength stands at 95,000. Insider ownership is at 0.37%, and institutional ownership at 70.69%. Recent insider transactions include a purchase of 10,000 shares at $30.75 by a director and a sale of 3,030 shares at $33.29 by the EVP & Chief People Officer.

Quarterly Financials Exceed Expectations

The company’s last quarter financials surpassed expectations with an EPS of $2.03, beating the consensus by $0.08. The net margin stood at 2.61% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Analysts predict an EPS of $0.35 for the current fiscal year and a long-term growth projection of 32.60% over the next five years.

Stock Indicators and Technical Analysis

Delta Air Lines’ stock indicators show a quick ratio of 0.39 and a price to sales ratio of 0.45, with a price to free cash flow of 21.83. The diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.29, with a forecast of 1.16 for the next quarter and 6.52 for the following year.

The stock’s technical analysis indicates a raw stochastic average of 62.17%, a decrease in historical volatility, and current resistance and support levels. Delta Air Lines commands a market capitalization of approximately $25.89 billion, with sales totaling $50,582 million and a recent quarterly profit of $15,488 million.

0
Business Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MFSA Introduces New Fund Framework for Notified Professional Investor Funds

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Evolution of Couponing: A Look at Digital Solutions in 2024

By Israel Ojoko

Canopy Growth and Acreage Extend Exercise Outside Date: Future Acquisition Uncertain

By Ayesha Mumtaz

McCormack's Deli Closes After 21 Years: End of an Era in Portlaoise

By BNN Correspondents

Evansville's Bar Louie Temporarily Closes for Remodeling ...
@Business · 2 mins
Evansville's Bar Louie Temporarily Closes for Remodeling ...
heart comment 0
Muthoot Finance Announces 33rd Series of NCD Issue

By BNN Correspondents

Muthoot Finance Announces 33rd Series of NCD Issue
Jumia Technologies Sees Drop in Stock Price at Trading Session Start

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Jumia Technologies Sees Drop in Stock Price at Trading Session Start
OGDCL Soars to New Heights with Rs133.78 Billion Profit in FY2022: Finance Ministry

By Mazhar Abbas

OGDCL Soars to New Heights with Rs133.78 Billion Profit in FY2022: Finance Ministry
Active Lifestyle Retail Sector: A Hopeful Rebound Anticipated in 2024

By Salman Khan

Active Lifestyle Retail Sector: A Hopeful Rebound Anticipated in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling the Tangled Web of Hair Loss: Causes, Treatments, and Future Prospects
23 seconds
Unraveling the Tangled Web of Hair Loss: Causes, Treatments, and Future Prospects
Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Football: A Season of Triumphs and Anticipation for 2024
26 seconds
Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Football: A Season of Triumphs and Anticipation for 2024
Makseth International School: A Beacon of Academic Excellence and World-Class Facilities in Kadoma
28 seconds
Makseth International School: A Beacon of Academic Excellence and World-Class Facilities in Kadoma
Francis Collins Admits Narrow Focus Hampered COVID-19 Policy
35 seconds
Francis Collins Admits Narrow Focus Hampered COVID-19 Policy
Asda Debuts Health Menu to Promote Healthy Eating Choices
36 seconds
Asda Debuts Health Menu to Promote Healthy Eating Choices
Hungary Renames Ministry in Strategic Move to Boost Economy
53 seconds
Hungary Renames Ministry in Strategic Move to Boost Economy
Albany Great Danes vs Harvard Crimson: Anticipating a Thrilling College Basketball Matchup
2 mins
Albany Great Danes vs Harvard Crimson: Anticipating a Thrilling College Basketball Matchup
Maintenance Work on Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Halted Amidst Inter-State Dispute
4 mins
Maintenance Work on Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Halted Amidst Inter-State Dispute
The Exodus from India: A Tale of Rising Migration
4 mins
The Exodus from India: A Tale of Rising Migration
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app