Deloitte Ghana and Access Bank Empower 10,000 SMEs: Navigating Success in Kumasi

Kwabena Antwi Situ, a seasoned business expert and assurance partner at Deloitte Ghana, recently shared invaluable insights with small and medium enterprise (SME) owners on achieving business success. During an SME interaction series held in Kumasi at the Golden Bean Hotel, Situ emphasized the importance of record-keeping and continuous learning for business owners to prevent their ventures from failing. This event, a collaborative effort between Access Bank Ghana and Deloitte Ghana, aimed at bolstering SMEs' financial literacy and sustainable business growth, witnessed a significant turnout of business owners eager to learn and implement new strategies.

Strategic Decisions for Business Growth

In his discourse, Situ outlined six pivotal decisions that every SME owner must consider to safeguard and propel their business forward. These include commitments to business growth, the adoption of sound budgeting and business plans, sustainability, profit-making, ensuring proper insurance, and practicing stewardship. These strategies, he argued, are fundamental to navigating the complexities of today's business environment and ensuring long-term success.

Partnership for Empowerment

The partnership between Deloitte Ghana and Access Bank Ghana is a strategic move aimed at addressing the myriad challenges faced by SMEs in Ghana, a sector that significantly contributes to the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Through the 'SME Business Interaction Series,' the partners aim to reach out to 10,000 SMEs and trade associations within a year, providing them with capacity-building clinics, workshops, business advisory services, and networking opportunities. This initiative is not just about knowledge sharing but also about creating a robust support system for SMEs to thrive.

Government's Role and Future Prospects

Situ also touched upon the importance of tax education and equitable government spending of tax revenues for the betterment of the economy. He urged the government to prioritize these areas to improve the GDP-to-tax ratio, offering a glimmer of hope for the future economic landscape. Furthermore, the engagement received commendations from various stakeholders, including Simon Osei-Mensah's representative, I. K. Acheampong, and Anthony Oppong, Chairman of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Ashanti Chapter, who highlighted the critical role of such initiatives in preventing business collapse and advocated for the removal of burdensome taxes, including the COVID-19 levy.

As this partnership between Deloitte Ghana and Access Bank unfolds, the SME sector in Ghana stands on the brink of a transformative era. With the right tools, knowledge, and support, these businesses are better positioned to overcome challenges and contribute more significantly to the nation's economic development. The focus on strategic decision-making, coupled with the call for supportive government policies, sets a promising trajectory for the future of SMEs in Ghana.