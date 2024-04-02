Delhi Excise Department Records Peak Revenue of Rs 7,484 Crore Amid Political Turmoil

Amid the ongoing political upheaval involving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the liquor policy case, the Delhi excise department has notched a historic revenue milestone. For the fiscal year 2023-24, the department collected a record-breaking Rs 7,484 crore under the old excise regime, marking the first occasion its revenue has surged past the Rs 7,000 crore threshold. This achievement represents a 10% increase from the previous year's Rs 6,830 crore, showcasing a significant rise in the number of liquor shops and brands across Delhi over recent years.

Historic Milestone Amidst Policy Reversal

The old excise regime, reinstated after the AAP government discarded its ambitious new liquor policy in 2022, permits only government-run liquor shops to operate within Delhi. This shift back to the old system has evidently not hindered the department's ability to generate revenue, with the current fiscal year's collection dwarfing the Rs 5,487.58 crore amassed in 2021-22. The stark increase in revenue collection highlights the department's resilience and adaptability to policy changes, ensuring a steady flow of income despite the fluctuating regulatory landscape.

Challenges and Comparisons

Officials have advised against direct comparisons between the revenue collections under the old and new liquor policyes, citing the unique challenges each regime faced, including the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on sales during the initial quarter of 2021-22. The unprecedented closure of shops due to lockdowns significantly affected revenue and sales, making the recent achievement all the more remarkable for the department.

Scrutiny and Stalled Land Deals

In related news, a land deal in Haryana involving a woman IAS officer, her husband who serves as the state information commissioner, and a former additional chief secretary, has been halted. Panchkula revenue officials discovered discrepancies in the transaction involving a 14-acre land parcel, previously owned by an erstwhile king and subjected to a two-decade-old stay. This development underscores the broader context of scrutiny and regulatory oversight affecting the region's administrative and political landscapes.

As the Delhi excise department celebrates its highest-ever revenue collection, the implications extend beyond mere financial success. This achievement underscores the department's capacity to navigate through political and policy-induced challenges, ensuring the continued provision of substantial revenue to the state's coffers. Furthermore, the incident with the land deal in Haryana highlights the ongoing vigilance and regulatory challenges facing government officials, painting a complex picture of governance and accountability in the region.