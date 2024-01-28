Delays Plague Lymes' Senior Center Renovation: Unresolved Financing and Grant Access Issues

The Lymes' Senior Center, an integral part of the Old Lyme community, has been shuttered for three months now, with its members scattered, attending activities in various locations across Lyme and Old Lyme. The $5.3 million renovation, approved by voters in June, is the cause of this disruption. However, construction is yet to begin, and the project is already experiencing delays.

Delays and Financial Discussions

The renovation was initially slated to break ground in the early weeks of March, once the contractors were selected. However, the project now faces an uncertain timeline. The expected completion date has been pushed back from mid-October to the end of December. The primary cause of this delay is the unresolved financing of the project.

The Board of Finance has yet to act on the Board of Selectmen's recommendation to use $2 million from the town's rainy day fund and finance the remaining $1.3 million. The suggestion has sparked concerns about using the surplus, other capital needs, and the possibility of saving money through a combined bond request. These discussions have further complicated the situation and added to the delay.

Grant Delays and Community Impact

Additionally, both Lyme and Old Lyme were slated to receive a $500,000 grant each from the Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP). However, access to these funds was delayed until December, causing further delays to the project. The senior center's members, while appreciative of the community's support during this transition, are feeling the impact of not having a centralized location.

Despite these adversities, the Building Committee Chairwoman remains optimistic about the project's future. She expects construction to commence in early March and believes that the new, expanded facility will be worth the wait.

The community eagerly awaits the completion of the new facility, hoping to reunite and return to a semblance of normalcy as they anticipate the enhanced facilities and improved amenities the renovation promises to bring.