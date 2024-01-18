DEFI Composite Index Indicates Recovery; OKX Integrates Facet; US Dollar Index Faces Potential Drop

In a notable reversal of fortunes, the DEFI Composite Index - a basket of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol tokens listed on Binance - has demonstrated significant recovery in the second half of 2023, as indicated by the DeFi Index chart. This resurgence is part of an apparent impulsive five-wave rally based on technical analysis, signaling potential further price escalations in 2024.

Unfolding the Elliott Wave Pattern

Despite a current slowdown, analysts interpret this as part of a 'wave (4)' correction within an Elliott Wave pattern. This correction is projected to lay the groundwork for a 'wave (5)' that could propel prices higher. However, the broader Crypto total market cap chart hints at the possibility of a deeper correction. On the flip side, the DeFi Index could experience lateral movement, potentially forming a bullish triangle pattern during its 'wave (4)' before breaking out higher into 'wave (5)'.

OKX Integrates Facet to Expand Trading Options

In related news, leading Web3 technology company OKX has integrated Facet, a decentralized and low-cost computing platform that operates on Ethereum, to its trading support on OKX DEX. This integration allows users to seamlessly execute Facet transactions using the native OKX DEX platform, thereby expanding trading options. Users can now check real-time balances and values, view their Facet inscription assets directly in the OKX Wallet, and transfer Facet inscription assets with ease.

US Dollar Index Braces for Potential Drop

Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which has been recovering from a recent drop, is expected to retrace back to the 140.00 resistance level before falling further. Technical indicators point to a bearish trend from the 140.00 resistance level, with a potential drop to the 100.634 support level. The release of jobless data is likely to impact the US dollar index, and with the Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates in 2024, a significant drop in the US dollar index price may be on the horizon.