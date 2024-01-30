Decoding the Intricacies: Stock Rights Offerings (SRO) vs. Follow-On Offerings (FOO)

Companies increasingly turn to equity financing to fund expansion, reduce debt, or inject liquidity into their operations. Two common strategies are Stock Rights Offerings (SRO) and Follow-On Offerings (FOO). Both involve issuing new primary shares directly from the company, but they differ significantly in their approach and target buyers.

Understanding SRO and FOO

SROs and FOOs are tools in corporate finance that companies use to raise equity. The money raised from these sales goes directly to the company, offering a cash injection without increasing debt. Nevertheless, these two methods diverge in a significant aspect - the eligibility of buyers. An SRO is exclusive to existing shareholders who can buy additional shares in proportion to their holdings as of a particular Record Date. On the other hand, FOOs open the door to any person or entity willing to purchase shares at a set price.

Choosing Between SRO and FOO

Deciding between an SRO and FOO often hinges on the company's major shareholders' readiness to participate and maintain their relative ownership stakes. SROs are typically favored in such scenarios as they allow existing shareholders to prevent dilution of their holdings. However, SROs can be more complex than FOOs due to the qualification process and potential additional rounds for shareholders to buy unclaimed shares.

Administrative Aspects of SRO and FOO

Despite the complexities, the administrative aspect of these offerings is generally straightforward. But some companies may complicate the process with unconventional payment schemes. For instance, SP New Energy implemented a delayed payment plan for its SRO, contrasting with Union Bank's approach that does not permit down payments for SRO shares.